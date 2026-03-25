AM Best will host an executive panel discussion on the rapid evolution of the delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAE) market in Europe, in an online session chaired by William Pitt, executive director of Fédération des Agences de Souscription Européennes (FASE), on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, at 2 p.m. GMT/UTC.

To register for the briefing, visit here.

Panelists on the programme, which is titled "DUAEs: Europe's MGAs Catalysts for Change," will be Mahesh Mistry, senior director, head of analytics, London, AM Best; Enrico Bertagna, managing director, Bowood Europe; Tim Lamm, chief commercial officer, WECOYA Underwriting; and Stuart McMurdo, chief executive officer, Accredited Insurance Limited Europe U.K.

Topics to be discussed during the briefing include:

Which European markets and lines of business have been most impacted by the growth of managing general agents (MGAs)

What MGA business models have garnered the strongest support from investors and capacity providers

How artificial intelligence can be expected to accelerate and expand the market impact of MGAs in Europe

FASE, which was formed in 2025, represents the interests of MGAs doing business across Europe. The group aims to connect MGAs with capacity providers, brokers, investors and service providers and share best practices. AM Best is a silver sponsor of the federation, providing its members with market insights and educational tools. For more information on FASE and the inaugural MGA Rendezvous, to be held in Barcelona, Spain, on 11-12 May 2026, please visit here.

AM Best's Performance Assessment for DUAEs is an industry-first tool that provides a framework for differentiating among DUAEs. For additional information on Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs, please click here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325181558/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com