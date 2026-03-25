Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Lucidya, the AI-native Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform, has launched its Enterprise AI Agent platform following its record-breaking USD $30 million Series B funding round in 2025, one of the largest AI investments in MENA at the time.

This launch marks a pivotal step in Lucidya's 2026 strategy, focused on product innovation and accelerated growth across the region. As MENA enterprises shift from AI experimentation to operationalization, Lucidya's platform delivers measurable results.

Lucidya Launches Enterprise AI Agent Platform, Accelerates Regional Expansion

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In Q4 2025, the company achieved 3x year-over-year sales growth, with new sales surpassing those of the previous 6 years combined.

Lucidya's Enterprise AI Agent platform is purpose-built for Arabic markets, providing autonomous capabilities that allow organizations to scale customer service without proportional headcount growth. The cloud-native solution detects over 15 Arabic dialects with over 92% accuracy, enabling the following:

Autonomous AI agents for digital customer support

Enterprise-grade governance and compliance with regional regulations

Cultural intelligence for nuanced, native-language service

Rapid deployment in 4-6 weeks

"Enterprises in MENA are now operationalizing AI at scale, and they need platforms built for Arabic markets," said Abdullah Asiri, CEO and Founder of Lucidya. "Our 3x sales growth confirms that organizations are ready for AI agents capable of understanding the region's languages and regulatory requirements."

The platform helps organizations handle thousands of conversations simultaneously, cut customer service costs by 60-70%, and achieve 90%+ first-contact resolution rates, while supporting local workforce development and digital transformation goals.

To meet growing demand, Lucidya is opening its first GCC sales office outside Saudi Arabia, further expanding its regional footprint and access to the fast-growing CRM market. The company continues to strengthen its presence at regional AI and CX forums.

To support this vision, Lucidya is increasing investment in AI and R&D teams by 40% and will launch new solutions in 2026 for unified case management and AI-driven marketing automation, further enhancing its comprehensive CX platform.

About the company: Lucidya is the AI-native Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform built for MENA markets. The company's Enterprise AI Agent platform enables organizations to deliver autonomous, 24/7 customer service across 15+ Arabic dialects with enterprise-grade governance and cultural intelligence. Backed by one of the region's largest AI investments ($30M Series B in 2025), Lucidya combines AI expertise with deep MENA market knowledge to help enterprises operationalize AI at scale. The platform is cloud-native, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 compliant, and aligned with regional data protection frameworks, including Saudi PDPL.

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Source: Plentisoft