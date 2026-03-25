With the conclusion of its second year, the Ecceamerica project, co-financed by the European Union, is strengthening its presence in the US and Canadian markets, expanding its network of contacts and consolidating the visibility of European organic products. The promoters, UNAPROL Consorzio Olivicolo Italiano and CAP Confederação dos Agricultores de Portugal, emphasize how European organic extra virgin olive oil and wine are increasingly establishing themselves as symbols of certified quality, sustainability, and production culture. During its second year, the project continued to create opportunities for direct contact with the public, promoting both the horeca and retail channels.

The journey dedicated to "Taste" started in Canada in cities like Toronto, Vaughan, and Ottawa, where 10 stores hosted 154 promotional days, offering consumers the opportunity to discover and taste certified European organic extra virgin olive oil, while learning more about its origin, traceability, and quality standards. Because even an everyday gesture, such as shopping for groceries, can become an informed and meaningful choice. At the same time, the restaurant channel played a complementary role in engaging the public through direct experience. In Toronto, Oakville, and Vaughan, 10 restaurants took part in the initiative, also hosting 154 promotional days. Here, the product was integrated into delicious preparations, allowing consumers to experience its characteristics in a real dining context.

The project also saw significant participation in the United States. Ecceamerica activated a widespread promotional program between November and December 2025, involving restaurants and retail outlets in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, reaching a total of over 300 promotional days.

The second year confirmed a clear principle: initiatives and promotions cannot have a lasting impact without a concrete investment in the training of young consumers and future operators in the sector. For this reason, the United States and Canada once again hosted masterclasses for students from specialized institutes, with theoretical and practical courses dedicated to the tasting and professional use of European organic extra virgin olive oil. Through an experiential approach, participants refined their tasting techniques, learned to recognize differences in quality, and understood the value of European certifications: fundamental skills for bringing awareness and quality to the cuisine of tomorrow.

The second year of Ecceamerica consolidated the recognition of European organic products in the North American market. Now Ecceamerica, Unaprol and CAP look ahead to the third year, which will be dedicated to "Sight": the sense that allows us to go beyond tasting, learning to read labels, recognize European logos, and interpret certifications. The hope is that this new phase will further refine the level of knowledge and make every purchasing choice even more informed, conscious, and responsible. Because taste wins us over, but it is knowledge that truly guides our decisions.

For more information on the Ecceamerica project, visit the official website https://ecceamerica.eu/ and the Facebook and Instagram social media pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325771336/en/

Contacts:

info@ecceamerica.eu