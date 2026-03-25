France's energy regulator has reduced feed-in tariffs (FITs) for PV systems up to 100 kW for the April to July 2026 period, with lower rates across all segments and reduced compensation for surplus electricity. France France's Commission de régulation de l'énergie (CRE) has published new FIT rates and surplus compensation rates for PV systems up to 100 kW, effective April 1 to July 1, 2026, confirming a continued decline in tariff levels. The tariff for systems between 9 kW and 36 kW has fallen to €0.805 ($0.93)/kWh, while installations in the 36 kW to 100 kW range will receive €0.70/kWh during ...

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