BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Addition of Co-Manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25





BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



CHANGES TO PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT TEAM

25 March 2026



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with immediate effect Charles Brew will join Tom Holl and Mark Hume as a named co-portfolio manager of the Company.

Mr Brew joined BlackRock in 2020 and is an investment analyst within the Energy section of the Thematics & Sectors team. His primary focus is the research and understanding of companies in the Industrial, Utilities and Energy sectors as well as the structural trends in these markets. He has worked closely with Mr Holl and Mr Hume for a number of years, providing support in managing the Company's portfolio and his addition as a named manager reflects his significant contribution. There are no changes anticipated in the way the portfolio is managed on a day to day basis as a result of this change. Mr Brew earned a first class (MEng) degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Warwick.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables - 020 3649 3432

Bart Nash - 020 7743 5777

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited