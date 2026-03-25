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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 15:36 Uhr
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BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Addition of Co-Manager

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Addition of Co-Manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

CHANGES TO PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT TEAM

25 March 2026

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with immediate effect Charles Brew will join Tom Holl and Mark Hume as a named co-portfolio manager of the Company.

Mr Brew joined BlackRock in 2020 and is an investment analyst within the Energy section of the Thematics & Sectors team. His primary focus is the research and understanding of companies in the Industrial, Utilities and Energy sectors as well as the structural trends in these markets. He has worked closely with Mr Holl and Mr Hume for a number of years, providing support in managing the Company's portfolio and his addition as a named manager reflects his significant contribution. There are no changes anticipated in the way the portfolio is managed on a day to day basis as a result of this change. Mr Brew earned a first class (MEng) degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Warwick.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables - 020 3649 3432
Bart Nash - 020 7743 5777
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.