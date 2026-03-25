ISN Celebrates 25 Years of Advancing Worker and Jobsite Safety Worldwide

Global leader in contractor and supplier management reflects on milestones achieved and looks ahead to next 25 years

DALLAS, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, celebrates 25 years in business, marking a quarter century of helping organizations protect people and responsibly source goods and services. ISN connects 900 of the world's leading Hiring Clients with a network of 90,000 contractors and suppliers. Its global contractor and supplier management platform, ISNetworld, offers more than 60 tools and services to help enterprises proactively reduce risk and promote safe and sustainable operations throughout the service and supply chains.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in ISN over the past 25 years," said Joe Eastin, Executive Chairman at ISN. "From the start, we have been at the leading edge of contractor and supply chain management, responding to new challenges with effective solutions and a long-term commitment to safety, accountability, and continuous improvement."

Founded in 2001, ISN began by focusing on worker training and qualifications in the pipeline industry. As outsourcing grew across capital-intensive sectors, ISNetworld expanded into a comprehensive system for collecting, reviewing, and analyzing contractor and supplier information. This includes managing risks related to insurance, HSEQ programs, financial and cybersecurity data, transportation details, and subcontractor qualifications. Today, ISN supports customers in over 30 industries across 12 offices worldwide.

Product innovation and education based on customer input remains central to ISN's growth strategy. Some of the milestones developed with our customers include:



Launching the Review and Verification Services (RAVS ) team of safety professionals in 2005, to review and verify contractor health and safety programs and insurance documentation

) team of safety professionals in 2005, to review and verify contractor health and safety programs and insurance documentation Introducing CultureSight assessments to capture feedback from internal employees and contractors on safety culture perceptions in 2019, helping leadership identify gaps and opportunities for improvement

assessments to capture feedback from internal employees and contractors on safety culture perceptions in 2019, helping leadership identify gaps and opportunities for improvement Launching more than 750 training courses through ISN's Learning Management System (LMS) in 2020, with more than 900,000 trainings completed by contractor workers

Introducing Empower , ISN's mobile app for workers, in 2022 with award-winning features such as AI-generated Toolbox Talks and easy access to work-readiness information

, ISN's mobile app for workers, in 2022 with award-winning features such as AI-generated Toolbox Talks and easy access to work-readiness information Introducing CSR Assure suite of services in 2022 to review and verify contractor sustainability information and help companies achieve corporate social responsibility (CSR) targets

Acquiring Transparency-One, a supply chain traceability and responsible sourcing platform in 2023

Enhancing RAVS Plus offering to RAVS 360 in 2025 to help contractors identify gaps in safety culture, worker training, and HSEQ policies and provide actionable items to improve safety on jobsites





"ISN's success has always been guided by its people, culture, and customers," said Brian Callahan, CEO and President of ISN. "Whether it is through industry-focused networking events or award-winning customer service, the ISN team collaborates with customers to provide regionally informed expertise and consistent support across global operations for safer, more sustainable workplaces."

ISN continues to focus on strengthening hazard awareness and recognition through energy-based safety education and training while expanding worker-level services, such as mobilization and training, to support worker-readiness for customers facing complex regulatory and supply chain demands. As the company enters its next 25 years of business, customer-driven enhancements and education will continue to be at the forefront of ISN's initiatives.

For more information about ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld , a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One , a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower , a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com