Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint ETFs"), and Alain Pellier, Chief Executive Officer, Trading Central SA ("Trading Central"), and their teams, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of Trading Central's first four exchange-traded products globally, each designed to track a regional TC Quant Index created with Solactive AG:

Trading Central Quant Canada 50 Equity Index ETF (TSX: TCCA)

Trading Central Quant U.S. 50 Equity Index ETF (TSX: TCUS)

Trading Central Quant Europe 50 Equity Index ETF (TSX: TCEU)

Trading Central Quant Global 50 Equity Index ETF (TSX: TCWW)





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Since 1999, Trading Central has supported financial institutions worldwide, including many Canadian firms and the broader TSX ecosystem, with its data-driven research. These new Trading Central ETFs are delivered through the LongPoint ETFs Partnership platform, an innovative and growing solution that simplifies the launch, operation, and expansion of ETFs for its partners.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289882

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange