Helping enterprises move beyond pilots to measurable results at scale

HGS (listed on BSE NSE), a global provider of technology, AI, and business services, today unveiled its Intelligent Experience positioning, marking a bold step forward in how enterprises approach AI-driven transformation. Backed by a 90-day ROIX (Return on Intelligent Experiences) commitment, HGS is putting a guarantee behind outcomes, shifting the conversation from aspiration to certainty. The refreshed brand identity reflects this evolution, reinforcing HGS's focus on users, disciplined execution, and results enterprises can confidently stand behind.

Industry research shows 95% of generative AI projects fail to deliver ROI. Majority AI projects stall in the pilot phase. HGS seeks to solve exactly this problem.

The new positioning anchors HGS around Intelligent Experience designing smarter ways of working by embedding intelligence directly into the workflows that matter most. Clients are increasingly looking to HGS to not only operate more efficiently, but to rethink how work gets done, by simplifying complexity, improving workflows, and delivering outcomes at scale. HGS's mission reflects this shift, bringing together applied AI, data, automation, and human judgment to deliver results that are practical, measurable, and repeatable.

"What sets companies apart today is AI execution. Our move toward Intelligent Experience is about turning intent into performance. We're focused on helping clients move beyond pilots and experiments to outcomes that hold up in the real world, with speed, discipline, and confidence," said Venkatesh Korla, Global CEO of HGS. "This is not a reset for HGS, but a step ahead. We're building on the legacy created over five decades, while sharpening how we deliver value in a world where certainty matters more than ever."

While investment in AI continues to grow, many initiatives stall at the pilot stage or fail to deliver sustained value. HGS's approach called Realized AI is a methodology that treats intelligence as an operational capability, not a theoretical exercise. Every engagement is anchored by a 90-day proof-of-value commitment: shared accountability, defined metrics, and demonstrated ROI before the relationship scales. This means no pilots without a plan... No transformation without a guarantee.

Tori Faulkenberry, SVP at Astound Broadband, said, "HGS isn't selling AI potential, they listened to our needs and showed us results. That's what changed how we think about this partnership."

HGS has also introduced a refreshed brand identity that is modern, confident, and human at its core. The new logo features a fingerprint motif, symbolizing individuality, trust, and the personal connections HGS builds every day with clients, customers, and employees. The fingerprint isn't just a logo, it reflects a core philosophy that intelligence is profoundly human by design… A brand evolution rooted in HGS's operational DNA.

"Everyone in the AI, technology services and BPO markets is promising transformation, almost no one is guaranteeing it today. This rebrand exists to end that ambiguity for HGS. Intelligent Experience is a deliberate stake in the ground. We are not here to be everything to everyone, we're here for organizations that are done being impressed by demos and ready to be measured by outcomes," said Andrew Kokes, Chief Marketing Officer, HGS.

For more insights, check out the HGS Intelligent Experience video on hgs.com.

About HGS

HGS is a global provider of technology, AI, and business services that helps organizations transform with confidence. Rooted in decades of operational excellence, HGS combines automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, and deep domain expertise to deliver Intelligent Experiences across the customer lifecycle, from digital customer care to back-office operations, human resources outsourcing, and advanced contact center solutions.

Building on our strong foundation in CX and business process management, we are expanding into new related areas by integrating technology, data, and operational insight to deliver real business results. Our Realized AI methodology brings discipline, speed, and certainty to transformation, delivering right-sized, practical solutions that work here and now, including our 90-day ROIX commitment, which guarantees a Return on Intelligent Experiences.

HGS also operates NXTDIGITAL (www.nxtdigital.in), India's premier digital media distribution company, providing satellite, digital cable, and broadband services to over 4.8 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach with ~18,000 employees across 10 countries and 30 delivery centers, supporting some of the world's most recognized brands. For the year ended March 31, 2025, HGS reported total income of Rs. 4,958.8 crore (US$586.1 million).

HGS. Experience Intelligence.

Learn more at https://hgs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325717207/en/

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Katie Whorton

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