Epomaker Inc.: A Journey Through Time at Your Fingertips: The Epomaker RT98

The Epomaker RT98 is a mechanical keyboard designed to honor the past while unlocking the future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / The Epomaker RT98 stands as a bridge between eras. Rooted in retro inspiration yet driven by modern innovation, it pays tribute to classic aesthetics while redefining how users interact with their keyboards.

Honoring the Past: A Modern Echo of Retro Aesthetics

The RT98 draws its design language from a gentle reflection on iconic visual memories. Its gray-white palette feels restrained and understated, reminiscent of the earliest computer rooms of decades past. Carefully placed accents of pink, purple, and green bring subtle energy to the layout, evoking a sense of warmth and familiarity. This color scheme also reflects Epomaker's enduring commitment to the design identity that has defined the RT series.

A standout feature is located in the upper-right corner of the keyboard: a magnetic display shaped like a vintage television. More than a playful visual icon, it serves as a practical information hub, displaying time, battery level, and connection status in real-time. Users can also display their own animated GIFs, adding a personal touch that recalls the early days when television first entered everyday life. The screen is not merely functional, and it captures a feeling, a moment of nostalgia brought back to the present.

Unlocking the Future: The Function That Adapts to You

While the retro exterior honors the past, the RT98's flexible layout and forward-thinking functionality explore what the future of the desktop can be.

At the heart of the RT98 lies a truly adaptable design. The keyboard allows users to adjust the position of the numeric keypad relative to the main typing area. With a simple reconfiguration, the numeric keypad can remain on the right or shift to the left. This flexibility opens new possibilities for different workflows: left-handed users can input numbers comfortably, gamers can free up more mouse space, and professionals such as accountants can switch their operating rhythm between hands with ease.

To make the experience even more accessible, the RT98 is available in both left-hand and right-hand preset layouts. Whether you prefer a ready-to-use configuration or enjoy customizing every detail, the keyboard adapts seamlessly to your working style.

Built for Personalization and Performance

Beyond its modular layout, the RT98 is engineered with modern customization in mind. It supports VIA remapping, allowing users to easily program key functions and macros through a clean and intuitive interface. Even newcomers can quickly create a workflow tailored to their needs.

Inside the keyboard, a gasket-mounted structure is paired with five layers of sound-dampening materials. This effectively minimizes hollow resonance and delivers a solid, refined typing experience. Pre-lubed stabilizers ensure that larger keys remain smooth and stable, while hot-swappable sockets allow enthusiasts to experiment with different switches and discover their ideal typing feel.

Price and Availability

Epomaker takes pride in presenting the Epomaker RT98 and announces its launch on Kickstarter on March. 25th at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The super-early bird price will be $89. Make sure to stay tuned to Epomaker's website.

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About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/a-journey-through-time-at-your-fingertips-the-epomaker-rt98-1151120