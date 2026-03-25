Advances mission-critical receiver testing to address the reliability and safety of future in-vehicle networks

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) will demonstrate new automotive Ethernet receiver compliance test solutions at the Automotive Ethernet Congress (AEC) in Germany (booth B-07). The new solutions are designed to support validation from 10BASE-T1S to 10GBASE-T1, enabling automakers and suppliers to accelerate the transition to high-speed zonal architecture and software-defined vehicles.

As vehicles become increasingly software-defined and data-intensive, automotive Ethernet is rapidly evolving to support higher bandwidth, improved reliability, and scalable network architectures. As a result, receiver (Rx) testing has emerged as a mission-critical requirement to ensure the reliability and safety of next-generation automotive platforms.

To address these challenges, Keysight will showcase two new testing solutions at AEC. Keysight's 10BASE-T1S Receiver Test Solution supports emerging multi-drop 10BASE-T1S Ethernet architectures for zonal and edge-controller applications. Keysight will also demonstrate its nGBASE-AU Optical Automotive Ethernet test solution, purpose-built to address the increasing bandwidth, EMI resilience, and long-reach communication requirements of future in-vehicle networks.

The 10BASE-T1S Receiver Test Solution, developed in collaboration with BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH, delivers the following benefits:

Comprehensive automated receiver compliance test software that executes receiver validation for PHY compliance with Open Alliance TC14 PMA Test Suite 5.2.1 specification.

that executes receiver validation for PHY compliance with Open Alliance TC14 PMA Test Suite 5.2.1 specification. Receiver BER verification under impaired channel and coupled-noise conditions, enabled by the new 10BASE-T1S media converter, ringing board, and MDI adapters.

Multi-drop network test capabilities enable validation of scalable zonal architectures.

Keysight's nGBASE-AU optical physical-layer testbed delivers the following benefits:

Full compliance with IEEE 802.3cz Amendment 7, 2023 and Open Alliance TC7 test house specifications.

TDFOM measurement suite (including TDFOM OMA, ER, AOP, and OAR) for advanced signal quality assessment.

Supported oscilloscope models include Keysight DCA-M model N1092A N1092C, with clock recovery via Keysight N1077B.

Intuitive test automation interface on FlexDCA, enabling both conformant and developer test configurations.

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight's Automotive Energy Solutions, said: "As vehicle architectures become more software-driven and data-intensive, the need for resilient, high-speed Ethernet communication is more critical than ever. The launch of the 10BASE-T1S receiver test portfolio and Keysight nGBASE-AU optical solution equips the automotive industry with the tools needed to accelerate innovation and ensure robust, standards-compliant performance."

Keysight's demonstrations and experts will be available throughout AEC at booth B-07.

Resources

Product Page: nGBASE-AU optical automotive Ethernet

nGBASE-AU optical automotive Ethernet Product Page: 10BASE-T1S receiver test

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

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Americas

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Asia

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Jenny Gallacher

Europe

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