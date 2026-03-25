Borehamwood, England, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Forest Healthcare, a well-regarded network of residential care and nursing centres across southern England, has been named one of the Top 20 Mid-Size Large Care Home Groups in the CareHome.co.uk awards, marking the seventh time the company has been ranked among the 20 highest rated.

CareHome.co.uk awards celebrate providers who have achieved the best review scores based on feedback from verified service users, including residents and loved ones, making this award particularly meaningful for the Forest Healthcare teams across the organisation.

Forest Healthcare Retains Status as Top 20 Mid-Size Large Care Home Group for 7th Consecutive Year

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Celebrating Forest HealthCare's Success at the CareHome.co.uk Awards 2025-26

The latest awards take into account reviews submitted and approved by the independent directory site between February 2025 and January 2026 that reflect the experiences of first-hand Forest Healthcare clients.

Care providers named as award winners are acknowledged for consistently demonstrating excellence in the quality of their care, the compassion with which they treat residents, and the well-being of the individuals they support.

Forest Healthcare has been a top-20 care group since 2020 and was also an award winner in 2016 and 2017. This is accompanied by the success of Warren Lodge Care Centre, a Forest Healthcare facility in Wokingham, which received outstanding feedback that helped it secure a place among the Top 20 Care Homes in the South-East.

Chief Executive Officer, Amanda Scott speaking on behalf of Forest Healthcare says, 'It is always incredibly special to be highlighted at the CareHome.co.uk awards, and we never take it for granted, or underestimate how important it is to all of the teams across our organisation who work every day to create uplifting, welcoming environments where residents live well and with dignity.

Receiving accolades that are influenced only by the opinions of residents and their families is an achievement we are very proud of, and we'd like to thank all who took the time to share feedback over the last year. It means a lot to us all and reinforces the value of the work our care colleagues deliver.'

The Purpose Behind the CareHome.co.uk Awards

Held annually, the CareHome.co.uk awards draw on authentic ratings submitted to the site, with participants asked to provide an overall score and individual ratings for aspects of the service such as safety and security, cleanliness, and care and support.

Each awards season, the top 20 winners in each category are named, often with several thousand providers competing for the 20 highest ratings. Forest Healthcare's seven years of success are also remarkable, as it remains one of the smaller organisations in the mid-size large care group section.

Recent reviews across the Forest Healthcare group demonstrate how residents and families have felt about their experiences.

The platform verifies all CareHome.co.uk reviews before publication to ensure they are genuine, and overall ratings and individual feedback are freely accessible via the directory.

Forest Healthcare Retains Status as Top 20 Mid-Size Large Care Home Group for 7th Consecutive Year

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Read more about Forest Healthcare - Hassingham House Care Centre strengthens team with recruitment day

About the company: Forest Healthcare is an established care provider dedicated to consistently delivering an outstanding quality of life to the residents they serve. With a network of care centres across South-East England, Forest Healthcare specialises in catering to a wide range of care requirements, including; residential, nursing, dementia and specialist care. The organisation's mission is to provide a family feel to the exceptional care they deliver by valuing, respecting and caring for each and every person who lives and works at Forest Healthcare.

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Source: Plentisoft