Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 16:30 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolutions 11 and 12, and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 11) That the Company should continue in being as an investment company.

(Resolution 12) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.

(Resolution 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 15) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.

A copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for & Discretionary

(%)

Votes
against

(%)

Withheld

Resolution 1:

15,389,981

99.45

85,192

0.55

142,975

Resolution 2:

14,823,462

97.08

445,803

2.92

348,883

Resolution 3:

14,752,108

96.99

458,479

3.01

407,561

Resolution 4:

15,452,783

99.64

55,839

0.36

109,526

Resolution 5:

15,120,745

98.71

198,032

1.29

299,371

Resolution 6:

15,115,745

98.67

203,032

1.33

299,371

Resolution 7:

15,112,449

98.65

206,694

1.35

299,005

Resolution 8:

15,112,815

98.65

206,328

1.35

299,005

Resolution 9:

15,125,544

98.40

245,269

1.60

247,334

Resolution 10:

15,342,759

99.39

94,159

0.61

181,230

Resolution 11:

15,536,920

99.79

32,310

0.21

48,918

Resolution 12:

15,139,427

99.16

127,971

0.84

350,750

Resolution 13:

14,647,054

94.98

773,975

5.02

197,119

Resolution 14:

15,239,990

98.56

222,208

1.44

155,950

Resolution 15:

15,135,018

98.17

282,641

1.83

200,489

25 March 2026

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 0203 649 3432

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.