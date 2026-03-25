BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolutions 11 and 12, and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:
(Resolution 11) That the Company should continue in being as an investment company.
(Resolution 12) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.
(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.
(Resolution 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Resolution 15) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.
A copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
Votes for & Discretionary
(%)
Votes
(%)
Withheld
Resolution 1:
15,389,981
99.45
85,192
0.55
142,975
Resolution 2:
14,823,462
97.08
445,803
2.92
348,883
Resolution 3:
14,752,108
96.99
458,479
3.01
407,561
Resolution 4:
15,452,783
99.64
55,839
0.36
109,526
Resolution 5:
15,120,745
98.71
198,032
1.29
299,371
Resolution 6:
15,115,745
98.67
203,032
1.33
299,371
Resolution 7:
15,112,449
98.65
206,694
1.35
299,005
Resolution 8:
15,112,815
98.65
206,328
1.35
299,005
Resolution 9:
15,125,544
98.40
245,269
1.60
247,334
Resolution 10:
15,342,759
99.39
94,159
0.61
181,230
Resolution 11:
15,536,920
99.79
32,310
0.21
48,918
Resolution 12:
15,139,427
99.16
127,971
0.84
350,750
Resolution 13:
14,647,054
94.98
773,975
5.02
197,119
Resolution 14:
15,239,990
98.56
222,208
1.44
155,950
Resolution 15:
15,135,018
98.17
282,641
1.83
200,489
25 March 2026
Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 0203 649 3432