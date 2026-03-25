BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolutions 11 and 12, and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 11) That the Company should continue in being as an investment company.

(Resolution 12) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.



(Resolution 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 15) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.

A copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes for & Discretionary (%) Votes

against (%) Withheld Resolution 1: 15,389,981 99.45 85,192 0.55 142,975 Resolution 2: 14,823,462 97.08 445,803 2.92 348,883 Resolution 3: 14,752,108 96.99 458,479 3.01 407,561 Resolution 4: 15,452,783 99.64 55,839 0.36 109,526 Resolution 5: 15,120,745 98.71 198,032 1.29 299,371 Resolution 6: 15,115,745 98.67 203,032 1.33 299,371 Resolution 7: 15,112,449 98.65 206,694 1.35 299,005 Resolution 8: 15,112,815 98.65 206,328 1.35 299,005 Resolution 9: 15,125,544 98.40 245,269 1.60 247,334 Resolution 10: 15,342,759 99.39 94,159 0.61 181,230 Resolution 11: 15,536,920 99.79 32,310 0.21 48,918 Resolution 12: 15,139,427 99.16 127,971 0.84 350,750 Resolution 13: 14,647,054 94.98 773,975 5.02 197,119 Resolution 14: 15,239,990 98.56 222,208 1.44 155,950 Resolution 15: 15,135,018 98.17 282,641 1.83 200,489

25 March 2026

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432