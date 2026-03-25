FedEx: From Ideas To Impact: Empowering Africa's Next Generation of Climate Innovators

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / In December, the future of African innovation took center stage in Abuja, Nigeria, as students from across the continent gathered for Junior Achievement (JA) Africa's Company of the Year (COY) competition. Among the standout moments was the presentation of the FedEx Global Possibilities Award, celebrating youth-led businesses that are transforming bold ideas into real-world impact.

This year's award was presented to Xero Labs, a student-run enterprise whose solution speaks directly to one of today's most urgent challenges: climate change. Guided by the competition's theme - "ACT! Action for Climate Transformation" - the team demonstrated how innovation, sustainability, and community impact can intersect to create meaningful change.

Xero Labs began with a simple question: What if air pollution could be turned into something useful? Their answer was a device that captures harmful soot from vehicle exhausts and converts it into products like ink. What started as a small idea quickly evolved into a scalable solution with the potential to improve air quality while creating economic value - locally and beyond.

As the premier youth business pitch competition on the continent, COY brings together high school entrepreneurs from eight African countries. The FedEx Global Possibilities Award, adjudicated by FedEx team members, recognizes student businesses that embody global connectivity through four pillars: innovation, access to new markets, sustainability, and community development.

"Supporting the next generation of African innovators is central to how we see the future of trade and economic growth on the continent," said Nelson Teixeira, Managing Director of Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa. "This year's winners demonstrated a clear passion for building solutions that can compete and connect on a global stage."

For the Xero Labs team, the experience was both validating and motivating. "What began as a small idea to address air pollution has grown into a project with real purpose and potential," they shared. "Being recognized on a global stage strengthened our confidence and reminded us that young people can contribute meaningful solutions to global challenges."

JA Africa shares that belief. "Africa's greatest resource is the brilliance and creativity of its young people," said Simi Nwogugu, President and CEO of JA Africa. "Climate action is not just an environmental issue - it's a development imperative."

FedEx has worked alongside Junior Achievement Worldwide for more than 45 years, investing in young people who are shaping the future of trade, innovation, and sustainable growth. Through initiatives like the FedEx Global Possibilities Award, FedEx is proud to connect people, ideas, and opportunities - empowering the next generation to turn possibility into progress.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/from-ideas-to-impact-empowering-africas-next-generation-of-climate-innovators-1151562