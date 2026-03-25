Pure Data Centres: Pure DC and SEGRO Unlock Major AI Infrastructure Development in London

London, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First major milestone in a strategic partnership designed to unlock next-generation AI infrastructure across Europe

OPDC approves development of 56MW cloud and AI ready LON02 data centre

Gross capital investment is anticipated to be c.£1 billion, creating hundreds of new jobs

Over £3 million committed to long-term community benefits including a dedicated digital fund

London, 25thMarch 2026: Pure Data Centres Group ("Pure DC") and SEGRO today announced its joint venture has received final planning committee approval for the 56MW Premier Park data centre development in West London - marking the first major milestone in a strategic partnership designed to unlock next-generation AI infrastructure across Europe. The project represents the first joint venture between Pure DC and SEGRO. SEGRO owns, manages and develops industrial, logistics and data centres and has a portfolio of strategic sites in core availability zones in some of the most attractive and supply constrained Data Centre markets in both the UK and Continental Europe, while Pure DC has deep and long-standing expertise in delivering hyperscale and AI data centre campuses.

By combining the assets and capabilities of each party there is the opportunity to develop a pipeline of digital infrastructure across key European markets where hyperscale customers face increasing constraints around power availability, land access, and planning approvals.

Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman & interim CEO of Pure DC, said: "The joint venture between Pure DC and SEGRO at Premier Park is a great example of the potential from a real estate developer and a DC operator working together to unlock the next wave of hyperscale and inference artificial intelligence infrastructure across Europe."

"By combining strategic urban sites such as the site owned by SEGRO in Park Royal, with Pure DC's expertise in designing and delivering hyperscale campuses, there is the potential to bring forward digital infrastructure in markets where it has historically been extremely difficult to build."

The London development will deliver a purpose-built liquid-cooled data centre engineered specifically for high-density cloud and AI workloads, capable of supporting the most advanced GPU architectures and powering the next generation of artificial intelligence inference. The facility will be located within one of London's most strategically important digital infrastructure corridors and will form part of a broader cluster of Pure DC sites located milliseconds apart across the London availability zones.

"London is one of the most supply-constrained data centre markets in the world," Wojtaszek added.

"What makes Pure DC unique is that we can offer hyperscale customers something that almost never exists in this market - the ability to launch a fully redundant three-site availability zone within the same metropolitan area. For cloud providers deploying the next generation of AI inferencing infrastructure, that level of immediate scale and resiliency is incredibly valuable."

David Sleath, Chief Executive of SEGRO, said: "The rapid growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented demand for digital infrastructure across Europe's largest cities. SEGRO is extremely well-positioned to respond to this with our 2.5GW+ powered land bank focused on key Availability Zones.

"Our Joint Venture with Pure DC at Premier Park is a great example of how, we can combine one of our industrial sites with Pure DC's deep expertise in hyperscale data centre development to unlock new opportunities and create long-term income and value from our land bank."

The Premier Park development will deliver a 24,000m² state-of-the-art facility, initially securing approximately 70MVA of dedicated power through a new substation and targeting a highly efficient PUE of approximately 1.2 while incorporating closed-loop liquid cooling for high-density workloads.

The project represents approximately £1 billion of gross capital investment, creating hundreds of jobs during development and generating significant long-term economic benefits for the region. Once operational the LON02 campus will continue to contribute to North-West London, generating £52 million per year in the local economy and £2.3 million a year in business rates.

Pure DC and SEGRO are committed to working with local communities near the Premier Park campus with over £3 million assigned to long-term community benefits including a dedicated digital fund. This fund aims to encourage 1,000 students to pursue a career in science and technology; support 150 local businesses to digitise their operations; and, put over 200 local residents through digital skills and employability training initiatives.

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Notes to editors:

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds, and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world's largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints, and regulatory hurdles. We are committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners, and communities. For more on Pure DC go to www.puredc.com

Attachments

Pure DC and SEGRO's Premier Park data centre development, LON02

Pure DC and SEGRO's Premier Park data centre development, LON02

Chris Talago Pure Data Centres puredc@pagefield.co.uk