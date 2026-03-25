Dunlop Sports Americas: A Deck of Heat: Cleveland Golf, Srixon, and SWAG Partner for "High Roller" Limited-Edition Drop

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / CLEVELAND GOLF, SRIXON, and SWAG are back for another limited-edition collaboration, and this time, they're going all in. Introducing the Cleveland Golf, Srixon, and SWAG "High Roller" collection, a fresh new drop inspired by the energy and attitude of the casino floor.

Featuring custom face card artwork built around SWAG's iconic designs, the "High Roller" collection delivers the personality golfers love from SWAG with the trusted short-game performance of Cleveland Golf's RTZ Black Satin Wedges and Srixon's tour-trusted Z-STAR DIAMOND golf balls.

"After the response to last year's collaboration, it was clear our consumers wanted more. Today's modern golfer is looking for performance, but they also want personality and authenticity," said Chris Kircher, Vice President of Marketing at Srixon. "Partnering with SWAG again allows us to keep listening, keep evolving, and continue delivering products that reflect where the game is headed."

The "High Roller" RTZ Black Satin Wedges feature five bold, face card inspired designs showcasing the Jack, Queen, King, Ace, and Joker. With casino-style detailing and SWAG's unmistakable flair, this limited-edition lineup is built to stand out in the bag and at address. Each loft is tied directly to a unique design, including six right-handed options: 50° and 52° in the Jack face card, 54° in the Queen, 56° in the King, 58° in the Ace, and 60° in the Joker. Left-handed golfers will have three loft options available: 52° in the Jack, 56° in the Queen, and 60° in the King.

Additionally, each RTZ Black Satin Wedge comes equipped with a True Temper Dynamic Gold shaft featuring a SWAG-designed label, paired with Golf Pride MCC Black/Gold grips, and custom Black/Gold ferrules for a premium, cohesive finish.

Rounding out the "High Roller" collection are custom Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND golf balls, showcasing diamond-themed artwork that nods to the ball's name while tying seamlessly into the wedge designs for a complete look.

"SWAG has never been about blending in. We've always pushed the culture side of golf forward, and it's exciting to work with Cleveland and Srixon, a partner that understands that energy while delivering the performance golfers expect at the highest level," said Sean Ferrell, Vice President of Marketing at SWAG. "Together we're creating something special for players who want their gear to make a statement without sacrificing performance."

Both the wedges and golf balls will be sold through SWAG, Srixon, and Cleveland Golf's main websites, as well as exclusive retailers Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy. Limited quantities will be available.

To shop the "High Roller" collection, visit swag.golf, us.dunlopsports.com, or visit your participating local retailer.

Product Information & Pricing

Pricing:

SWAG x RTZ Black Satin Wedge: $222.22

SWAG x Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Balls: $59.99

Product Information:

Lofts & Grinds:

RH (50°- 60° MID)

LH (52°, 56°, 60° MID)

Designs: Face Cards with SWAG characters

Card Denominations: Jack, Queen, King, Ace, Joker

Premium Components: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft, Golf Pride MCC Black/Gold grips, Custom Black/Gold Ferrule

Each design is final, with no custom options available.

Launch Date: March 25, 2025

CONTACT:

Noelle Zavaleta

Media & Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

ABOUT SWAG Golf, Co.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., SWAG Golf has produced unparalleled headcovers, precision-made putters, bespoke accessories and quality apparel since its inception in 2018. With a Don't Give A Putt attitude, SWAG Golf has built a reputation as one of the most sought-after companies in the golf space. With a typical sell-out time of mere minutes, SWAG has a loyal following and continues to expand its presence in the golf community and beyond. The company has several high-profile partnerships including The United States Ryder Cup Team, Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac, MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., 3X World Series Champion Jon Lester and, most recently, 4Aces GC which features two-time major champion Dustin Johnson. At swaggolf.com, fans can also get their favorite Officially Licensed MLB, NFL, Ryder Cup and WWE headcovers. For the latest product releases follow at @SwagGolfCo on Instagram, Facebook and X.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/a-deck-of-heat-cleveland-golf-srixon-and-swag-partner-for-%22high-ro-1151567