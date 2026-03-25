San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - A "Smart AgTech" launch event successfully concluded in Silicon Valley, marking the first overseas appearance for StarFront. This milestone marks the start of a new chapter in the brand's global expansion strategy. The event attracted a diverse array of stakeholders, including large-scale North American farm operators, agricultural distributors, industry media, and investment representatives, all gathered to witness the brand's entry into the North American market.

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Guided by a commitment to agricultural stewardship, StarFront outlined a global development strategy anchored by core technologies and guided by local market needs. The company is committed to a deep transformation-from "going global" to "embedding locally." Building on this United States presence, StarFront aims to establish a globally trusted global brand in smart agricultural technology, empowering the global transformation of agriculture with world-class intelligent solutions.

M150 Agricultural Drone: Solving Industry Pain Points with Cutting-Edge Tech

Currently, large-scale agriculture faces universal challenges: low efficiency, labor shortages, and poor terrain adaptability. In response, StarFront unveiled the M150 agricultural drone. Leveraging differentiated technological advantages, this flagship model is designed to spark an efficiency revolution in crop protection. The M150 agricultural drone integrates three core functions: spraying, spreading, and lifting.

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Precision & Intelligent Operation: The M150 integrates WD360 LiDAR with millimeter-wave phased array radar, complemented by RTK centimeter-level positioning. This fusion enables precise obstacle avoidance and fully autonomous flight in complex environments.

High Efficiency & Extended Operation: The Smart Spraying System, with dynamic liquid circulation, ensures zero settling and full chemical potency. Four rear-mounted centrifugal nozzles deliver 10m effective spray width, with superior atomization and even coverage. Meanwhile, it supports a two-battery rotation and features a built-in UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) that maintains power during swaps, enabling 24/7 continuous operation. The 9-minute ultra-fast charging capability significantly reduces downtime, meeting the continuous operational demands of large-scale farming.

Robust Adaptability Across Terrains: Engineered for the varied landscapes of the Americas-from expansive plains to rolling hills-the M150 delivers customized performance through a "one-field, one-solution" approach. On vast plains, the 80kg spraying payload and 120-liter spreading capacity dramatically boost productivity. In hilly regions, the 2026 "SmartPilot" Flight Control System navigates topographical challenges with ease, ensuring safe and stable operation.

"Air-Ground Integration": The Future of Smart Agriculture

StarFront's global vision extends far beyond a single product. During the launch, representatives outlined a future anchored in "Air-Ground Integration." This approach transcends the spatial limitations of traditional data collection by constructing a multidimensional sensing network-integrating satellites, drones, and ground-based sensors.

The goal is a full-stack portfolio encompassing agricultural drones, smart water valves, energy storage solutions, and agricultural rovers. Driven by data and swarm intelligence, StarFront seeks to transition crop protection from resource-heavy methods to refined, precision-driven operations, injecting innovative momentum into the global food supply chain.

The event garnered significant attention from international media, with leading technology and agriculture publications providing on-site coverage. Representatives from numerous enterprises engaged in discussions regarding technology implementation, expressing high expectations for StarFront's application in overseas markets.

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As the starting point of this journey, the U.S. launch represents a significant milestone for StarFront. Moving forward, StarFront will continue to deepen innovation, strengthen local ecosystems, and deliver tailored solutions for a more efficient and sustainable agricultural future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289834

Source: Global News