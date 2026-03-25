Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - UBERDOC (CSE: APPT) is expanding access to specialty care through a healthcare marketplace that connects patients directly with physicians, reducing friction in the traditional insurance-based system. By combining AI tools with a growing specialist network, the company is targeting a large U.S. healthcare opportunity centered on faster, more accessible care.

UBERDOC (CSE: APPT)

https://uber-docs.com/





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