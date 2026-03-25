Crusoe and Redwood Energy are scaling a microgrid in Sparks, Nevada, by using repurposed electric vehicle batteries and solar to supply additional modular data centers.From ESS News Crusoe and Redwood Energy announced this week that the pair is expanding their specialized data center project located at Redwood's battery recycling campus in Sparks, Nevada. Data center developer Crusoe - which also announced a significant deal for 12 GWh of energy from iron-air energy storage maker Form Energy - has multiple approaches to its build-out of computing power. The expansion with Redwood will continue ...

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