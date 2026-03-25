TCL Europe: TCL Showcases AI-Powered Air Conditioning Solutions at MCE 2026 in Milan

MILAN, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL presents its latest residential and light commercial air conditioning innovations at MCE - Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2026, taking place 24-27 March 2026 at Fiera Milano Rho. Visitors can explore TCL's smart climate technologies at Hall 7, Booth T11/U20, where the company will showcase AI-driven solutions designed to improve indoor air quality, energy efficiency and everyday comfort.

TCL is a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner across the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances categories. During Milano Cortina 2026, TCL Air Conditioner provided professional, stable and intelligent air solutions.

Units of TCL's FreshIN 3.0 air conditioner were installed in the Olympic Village to deliver healthier indoor air for athletes at Milano Cortina 2026. TCL also showcased its air conditioning solutions at TCL Edelweiss Land and China House during the Olympic Winter Games, delivering reliable performance and premium experience to global visitors, media and guests in Milan.

With features like AI intelligent control, ultra-low temperature stable heating and efficient, quiet operation, the systems demonstrated TCL's strong R&D capability while helping maintain comfortable indoor environments in the Olympic Village and beyond.

TCL's participation at MCE reflects the company's mission of making healthy, sustainable air effortless for everyone and its vision to become a global leader in sustainable energy and healthy air solutions. Its AC portfolio is designed to improve indoor air quality, simplify everyday climate control, and help households and businesses reduce energy consumption.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] Source: ChinalOL, 2024. The export data of China's household air conditioners is statistically analyzed through research on industry experts and air conditioner suppliers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942307/TCL_FreshIN_3_0_Air_Conditioner.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942308/TCL_VoxIN_Air_Conditioner.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942309/TCL_Residential_Air_Conditioners.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942310/TCL_Free_Match_Solution.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942311/TCL_is_the_official_Worldwide_Olympic_and_Paralympic_Partner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-showcases-aipowered-air-conditioning-solutions-at-mce-2026-in-milan-302725092.html