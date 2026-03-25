Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 10:06
1,201 Euro
-3,22 % -0,040
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2031,29317:35
1,2031,29317:35
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 17:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Europe: TCL Showcases AI-Powered Air Conditioning Solutions at MCE 2026 in Milan

MILAN, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL presents its latest residential and light commercial air conditioning innovations at MCE - Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2026, taking place 24-27 March 2026 at Fiera Milano Rho. Visitors can explore TCL's smart climate technologies at Hall 7, Booth T11/U20, where the company will showcase AI-driven solutions designed to improve indoor air quality, energy efficiency and everyday comfort.

TCL is a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner across the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances categories. During Milano Cortina 2026, TCL Air Conditioner provided professional, stable and intelligent air solutions.

Units of TCL's FreshIN 3.0 air conditioner were installed in the Olympic Village to deliver healthier indoor air for athletes at Milano Cortina 2026. TCL also showcased its air conditioning solutions at TCL Edelweiss Land and China House during the Olympic Winter Games, delivering reliable performance and premium experience to global visitors, media and guests in Milan.

With features like AI intelligent control, ultra-low temperature stable heating and efficient, quiet operation, the systems demonstrated TCL's strong R&D capability while helping maintain comfortable indoor environments in the Olympic Village and beyond.

TCL's participation at MCE reflects the company's mission of making healthy, sustainable air effortless for everyone and its vision to become a global leader in sustainable energy and healthy air solutions. Its AC portfolio is designed to improve indoor air quality, simplify everyday climate control, and help households and businesses reduce energy consumption.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] Source: ChinalOL, 2024. The export data of China's household air conditioners is statistically analyzed through research on industry experts and air conditioner suppliers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942307/TCL_FreshIN_3_0_Air_Conditioner.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942308/TCL_VoxIN_Air_Conditioner.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942309/TCL_Residential_Air_Conditioners.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942310/TCL_Free_Match_Solution.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942311/TCL_is_the_official_Worldwide_Olympic_and_Paralympic_Partner.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-showcases-aipowered-air-conditioning-solutions-at-mce-2026-in-milan-302725092.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.