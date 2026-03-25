College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME): CHIME UK Welcomes Introduction of Professional Standards for NHS Digital Health Workforce

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIME International, through its UK chapter (CHIME UK), today welcomed the announcement of forthcoming professional requirements for NHS digital health professionals, marking an important milestone in strengthening the digital workforce across the United Kingdom. While formal timelines and detailed guidance are expected to be confirmed by the NHS soon, this development signals clear progress toward greater professional recognition and consistency across the workforce.

Developed in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Federation for Informatics Professionals (FedIP), the UK body responsible for professional standards in health and care informatics, the framework will establish clear expectations for professional practice, supporting consistency, accountability, and ongoing development across the NHS digital workforce.

Andrew Griffiths, CEO of FedIP, said:

"This announcement represents a significant advancement in recognising and formalising the expertise of NHS digital health professionals. As clear professional standards are established, we will be investing in a workforce essential to delivering safe, effective, and innovative care. CHIME UK's continued leadership and commitment to workforce development will play an important role in supporting this progress."

CHIME UK has long advocated for professionalisation, leadership development, and sustained investment in the digital workforce. Through its programmes, partnerships, and engagement with NHS leaders, CHIME UK continues to support the development of a highly skilled and future-ready workforce.

Russell Branzell, President and CEO of CHIME, added:

"The formalisation of professional requirements for NHS digital health professionals will be an important step in advancing the maturity and impact of the workforce. CHIME believes that empowering leaders through clear standards, continuous development, and a strong professional community is essential to improving healthcare delivery. CHIME UK remains committed to supporting the UK workforce and working alongside partners such as FedIP to ensure digital professionals are recognised, supported, and equipped to lead meaningful change."

The planned introduction of these requirements comes at a time when digital capability and workforce capacity remain critical priorities for the NHS and wider health and care system. As a recognised professional framework is established, the sector will be better positioned to attract, retain, and develop digital talent.

CHIME UK will continue to work with partners across the health and care ecosystem to support implementation and advance professional development across the United Kingdom.

About CHIME UK

CHIME UK, the United Kingdom chapter of CHIME International, brings together digital health leaders from across the NHS and wider health and care system. As part of a global community of senior executives, CHIME UK provides a trusted forum for collaboration, leadership development, and the exchange of best practices to advance digital health. Through engagement with UK stakeholders, CHIME UK supports the development of a skilled, future-ready workforce and promotes the effective use of technology to improve health and care outcomes. For more information, please visit chimeinternational.org.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is the leading professional organization for digital health executives and leaders. CHIME provides a trusted, collaborative environment where members and partners connect, share best practices, advance professional development, and advocate for the effective use of information and technology to improve health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Calli Dretke

Executive Vice President & Chief Digital and Marketing Officer

CHIME

734.655.0000

cdretke@chimecentral.org

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