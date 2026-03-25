KeyBank and Parachute Credit Counseling Team Up to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services in Western New York

KeyBank to partner with local agencies to help eligible families and individuals file for the Earned Income Tax Credit

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / KeyBank is partnering with Parachute Credit Counseling and the BankOn Buffalo-Niagara Coalition to provide free tax preparation services to those who need it most, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Volunteers from KeyBank and Parachute will be available at the following locations, days and times:

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers - 415 Monroe St., Buffalo, NY, 14212 - Saturday, March 28 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Dunkirk United Way - 626 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY, 14048 - Saturday, March 28 from 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Jamestown Prendergast Library - 509 Cherry St., Jamestown, NY 14701 - Saturday, March 28 from 10:30 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

Niagara University - Glynn Hall, Room 209, 5795 Lewiston Rd, Niagara University, NY 14109 - Tuesday, March 31 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

All tax filers are welcome to attend and the individual does not have to be a KeyBank customer to participate.

"Super Refund Saturday is a signature annual event that is central to KeyBank's purpose of helping the communities we serve thrive," said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President. "We are once again excited to work with Parachuteto support our neighbors with free tax preparation services."

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, workers and families must meet certain requirements and file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. EITC reduces the amount of tax owed and may provide a refund. (Source: IRS)

Each year, thousands of qualifying Americans do not claim the EITC on their federal income tax returns, meaning billions of dollars in much-needed refunds goes unclaimed. Super Refund Saturday is a cost-effective way for tax filers to navigate the potentially confusing tax preparation process and ensure they are getting their full return.

According to the IRS, to qualify for the EITC, earned income must be less than:

$61,555 ($68,675 if married and filing jointly) if you have three or more children

$57,310 ($64,430 if married and filing jointly) if you have two children

$50,434 ($57,554 if married and filing jointly) if you have one child

$19,104 ($26,214 if married and filing jointly) if you have no children

**Children must meet certain relationship, age, and residency requirements to qualify

If participating in Super Refund Saturday, income tax return filers should bring these documents:

• State-issued photo ID

• Social Security card (for you, your spouse, and each child and/or dependent)

• W-2 forms

• 1099 forms (interest, earnings as an independent contractor)

• Unemployment forms (if applicable)

• Proof of childcare payments

• Other IRS forms as appropriate

• Last year's tax return (if available)

• Bank account and routing number for direct deposit (if applicable)

If filing jointly, please bring all applicable documents for you and your spouse.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT PARACHUTE CREDIT COUNSELING

Since 1965, Parachute Credit Counseling has been providing the WNY community with the tools they need to build the foundation for a strong financial future. Parachute's certified counselors offer one-on-one financial counseling services to help families understand and master their credit and personal finances. Their counselors provide a wide range of services including budgeting, debt management plans, building and understanding credit, student loan counseling, and housing counseling. Parachute also oversees the BankOn Buffalo-Niagara Coalition, a coalition of community organizations and financial institution partners (including KeyBank) working together to make banking affordable and accessible in WNY.

###

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-and-parachute-credit-counseling-team-up-to-offer-free-tax-pr-1151574