UKi Media & Events: Vehicle Tech Week Europe announces Strategic Partnerships with PAVE Europe, ASAM and FISITA, Strengthening its Position as the Global Meeting Point for Future Vehicle Innovation

STUTTGART, DE / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / UKi Media & Events, the organizer of Vehicle Tech Week Europe today announced new strategic partnerships with PAVE Europe (Partners for Automated Vehicle Education), ASAM (Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems) and FISITA (Fédération Internationale des Sociétés d'Ingénieurs des Techniques de l'Automobile). These alliances reinforce the event's role as a key global hub for the technologies shaping the next era of vehicle mobility.

Launching in Stuttgart, Germany, June 23-25, 2026, Vehicle Tech Week Europe brings together three of UKi Media & Events' leading shows - Automotive Testing Expo, Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo, and Automotive Interiors Expo - into one integrated platform designed to meet the needs of an increasingly convergent industry.

Partnerships that broaden expertise and industry alignment

PAVE Europe, ASAM and FISITA bring deep experience across engineering, automation, safety, simulation, testing, validation, standardization, and user experience. Their involvement supports Vehicle Tech Week Europe's mission to encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration, promote global best practices, and accelerate progress toward safe, intelligent, and sustainable mobility.

Marius Dupuis, CEO of ASAM e.V., commented:

"We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with UKi Media & Events. This partnership allows us to present our standards, initiatives, and activities to a broader professional audience and to expand expert dialogue and collaboration across disciplines and industries.

"ASAM connects experts who shape the technology of tomorrow through pre-competitive standardization. Our collaboration with UKi Media & Events creates exciting synergies by broadening the scope and impact of expert discussions, delivering value both for ASAM and the mobility industry as a whole. We look forward to building on this partnership."

Adding to this collaborative sentiment, Guido Di Pasquale, Managing Director of PAVE Europe, commented:

"At PAVE Europe, we believe that open dialogue and collaboration across the mobility ecosystem are essential to building public understanding and trust in automated vehicle technology. This partnership with Vehicle Tech Week Europe provides an important opportunity to engage with industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of mobility. We look forward to contributing to the conversation and helping ensure that the development of autonomous and connected vehicles in Europe is informed, inclusive, and transparent."

Chris Mason, CEO of FISITA commented:

"We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with UKi Media & Events. This partnership allows us to connect with a wider audience of industry leaders, engineers and thought leaders to expand expert dialogue and collaboration across the automotive and mobility disciplines.

"FISITA connects an alliance of international industry leaders, engineers and stakeholders to facilitate the advancement of the strategy and technology of mobility, to the benefit of industry, people and planet. Our collaboration with Uki Media & Events through complementary events and publications supports the advancement of collaborative thought leadership within the industry."

A unified environment for the full vehicle technology ecosystem

Vehicle Tech Week Europe creates one comprehensive meeting point for engineers, designers, validation specialists, manufacturers, and suppliers working across interconnected development cycles. Alongside leaders in autonomy, electrification, and digital mobility, participants will engage in a seamlessly integrated programme of expos, conferences, and innovation showcases across five dynamic days.

Darren Whitehead, Group Portfolio Director for Vehicle Tech Week, said:

"The support of these leading organisations underlines Vehicle Tech Week's position as the definitive platform for the full vehicle technology ecosystem. By uniting specialists across autonomy, testing, interiors, safety, and standardisation, Vehicle Tech Week provides the ideal environment for meaningful industry collaboration."

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Notes to Editors

Vehicle Tech Week Europe, held in Stuttgart on June 23-25, 2026, is the new landmark event for the automotive and mobility industry. It unites Automotive Testing Expo, Autonomous Vehicle Tech Expo, and Automotive Interiors Expo into one multidisciplinary destination for innovation and collaboration.

As well as three trade shows, attendees will experience:

InteriVision Forum: Future cabin experiences and sensory design

Automotive Interiors Innovation Showcase: Advancements in interior concepts and materials

New Product Zone: First-time product unveilings from global suppliers

Autonomous Vehicle Tech Conference: Intelligence systems shaping autonomy

Automotive Testing Expo Innovation Showcase: Breakthroughs in measurement, validation, and precision engineering

Vehicle Tech Week Awards Ceremony

Vehicle Tech Week Europe is designed for those who engineer, design, build, validate, and finance the next era of mobility.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Connelly, global head of marketing, Vehicle Tech Week: paul.connelly@ukimediaevents.com, 01306 743744

SOURCE: UKi Media & Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/vehicle-tech-week-europe-announces-strategic-partnerships-with-pave-europe-asa-1146411