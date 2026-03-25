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WKN: 657298 | ISIN: FI0009009377 | Ticker-Symbol: AP6
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:12
1,696 Euro
-1,28 % -0,022
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7281,88419:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 16:45 Uhr
30 Leser
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CapMan Oyj: Decisions of the organisational meeting of CapMan Plc Board of Directors

CapMan Plc
Stock Exchange Release / Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
25 March 2026 at 5:45 p.m. EET

Decisions of the organisational meeting of CapMan Plc Board of Directors

Joakim Frimodig was elected Chair and Ari Kaperi Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at the Board of Directors' organisational meeting that took place today after CapMan Plc's Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors established Audit and Risk Committee and People and Remuneration Committee from among its members. The compositions of the committees are as follows:

Audit and Risk Committee

  • Ari Kaperi (Chair)
  • Johan Bygge
  • Mammu Kaario

People and Remuneration Committee

  • Joakim Frimodig (Chair)
  • Catarina Fagerholm
  • Eva Lindholm

Independence of the members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all members, other than Joakim Frimodig, are independent of the Company and its significant shareholders. Joakim Frimodig is non-independent of the Company since he has had an employment relationship with the Company in the last three years, and non-independent of a significant shareholder since he is a board member in Silvertärnan Ab which holds more than 10 % of CapMan shares. The committees fulfil the independence requirements of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 for listed companies.

CAPMAN PLC

Contact details:

Essi Orenius, General Counsel, +358 40 716 7935

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.capman.com

About CapMan

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation and 7.2 billion euros in assets under management. As one of the private equity pioneers in the Nordics we have developed hundreds of companies and assets creating significant value for over three decades. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors by enabling change across our portfolio companies. An example of this is greenhouse gas reduction targets that we have set under the Science Based Targets initiative in line with the 1.5°C scenario and our commitment to net-zero GHG emissions by 2040. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover real estate and infrastructure assets, real asset debt, natural capital and minority and majority investments in portfolio companies. We also provide wealth management solutions. Altogether, CapMan employs around 200 professionals in Helsinki, Jyväskylä, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, London, Luxembourg, and Düsseldorf. We are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001. www.capman.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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