Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted General Oceans ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 26, 2026.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: GENOO Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013713115 Order book ID: 494426 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.