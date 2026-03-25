Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted General Oceans ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 26, 2026.
The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.
|Short name:
|GENOO
|Round lot:
|1
|Currency:
|NOK
|Clearing:
|CCP cleared
|Settlement:
|VPS, Norway
|ISIN code:
|NO0013713115
|Order book ID:
|494426
|Market Segment / no:
|First North NOK / 195
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC Code:
|ONSE
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
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