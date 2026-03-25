AS LHV Group: Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of LHV Group

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS LHV Group (LHV Group) was held on 25 March 2026 at Swissôtel Tallinn Hotel. It was possible to participate in the meeting both physically and electronically.

A total of 1,449 shareholders participated in the meeting, representing a total of 197,011,133 votes, which corresponds to 60.09% of all votes entitled to participate in the meeting.

Of the participants 1,302 shareholders, representing a total of 182,546,136 votes, voted before the meeting according to the procedure for pre-voting and electronic participation published with the notice on calling the meeting.

The notice on calling the Annual General Meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on the Group's website on 3 March 2026. On the same date, the notice was printed in Postimees daily newspaper.



The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of LHV Group adopted the following resolutions

1. Annual Report 2025

Approve the Annual Report of LHV Group for the financial year 2025 as submitted to the General Meeting.

In favour: 186,725,976 votes (94.78% of the represented votes)

Opposed: 182,116 votes (0.09% of the represented votes)

Neutral: 20,151 votes (0.01% of the represented votes)

Withheld: 10,082,890 votes (5.12% of the represented votes)



2. Profit Distribution for Financial Year 2025

The consolidated net profit attributable to LHV Group as the parent company of the consolidation group in the financial year 2025 amounts to EUR 114,265 thousand. Transfer EUR 0 to the legal reserve. Approve the profit allocation proposal made by the Management Board and pay dividends in the net amount of 17 euro cents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at on 10 April 2026 EOD of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 9 April 2026. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2025. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 15 April 2026.

In favour: 194,594,507 votes (98.77% of the represented votes)

Opposed: 18,729 votes (0.01% of the represented votes)

Neutral: 30,754 votes (0.02% of the represented votes)

Withheld: 2,367,143 votes (1.2% of the represented votes)



3. Financial Results of First Two Months of 2026

An overview of the economic results of LHV Group for the first two months of 2026 was given by the CEO of LHV Group.



4. Five-Year Financial Forecast

An overview of the five-year financial forecast of LHV Group was given by the CEO of LHV Group.



5. Dividend Policy

An overview of the amendment to the Dividend Policy of LHV Group was given by the CEO of LHV Group.



6. Remuneration Principles

To approve the Remuneration Principles of the Management Board of LHV Group as presented to the General Meeting.

In favour: 192,288,724 votes (97.60% of the represented votes)

Opposed: 877,138 votes (0.45% of the represented votes)

Neutral: 557,509 votes (0.28% of the represented votes)

Withheld: 3,287,762 votes (1.67% of the represented votes)



7. Recall of Supervisory Board Members

To recall Raivo Hein (personal identification code: 36611230293) and Tiina Mõis (personal identification code: 45702240324) from the Supervisory Board of LHV Group, effective immediately upon the adoption of this resolution.

In favour: 182,098,664 votes (92.43% of the represented votes)

Opposed: 31,299 votes (0.02% of the represented votes)

Neutral: 219,937 votes (0.11% of the represented votes)

Withheld: 14,661,233 votes (7.44% of the represented votes)



8. Election and Extension of Term of Office of Supervisory Board Members

To elect Kairi Pauskar (personal identification code: 48201312725) and Christian Schröder (birth date: 18.01.1971) as new members of the Supervisory Board of LHV Group, with the term commencing immediately upon the adoption of this resolution and continuing for three years, i.e., from 25 March 2026 until 24 March 2029 (inclusive).

To extend the term of office of Rain Lõhmus (personal identification code: 36612300228), Andres Viisemann (personal identification code: 36810020231), and Tauno Tats (personal identification code: 37205160226), members of the Supervisory Board of LHV Group, for a period of 3 (three) years from the expiry of their current term of office, i.e., from 29 March 2026 until 28 March 2029 (inclusive).

In favour: 192,149,465 votes (97.53% of the represented votes)

Opposed: 1,219,036 votes (0.62% of the represented votes)

Neutral: 329,735 votes (0.17% of the represented votes)

Withheld: 3,312,897 votes (1.68% of the represented votes)



All relevant documents associated with the Group's General have been presented in more detail on the Group's website https://investor.lhv.ee/en/general-meetings/ where the minutes of the meeting shall also be made available at the latest 7 days after the General Meeting.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are being used by 497,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 105,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 235,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Investor relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee



Media and communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee