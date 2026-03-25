DJ LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 28 february 2026.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 28 february 2026. 25-March-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 25 March 2026 INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF 28 FEBRUARY 2026 In accordance with articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ("Code de commerce") and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial markets authority ("Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers"). Total number Total number Date of shares of voting rights 28/02/2026 6,432,372 9,918,094

About LightOn

Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Relations investisseurs LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Relations médias Relations presse financière Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Nb_of_shares_28.02.2026_Released 25.03.26

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext ALTAI Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 2297946 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2297946 25-March-2026 CET/CEST

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March 25, 2026 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)