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WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 09:48
5,275 Euro
+1,44 % +0,075
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0705,38518:59
5,1605,26018:59
Dow Jones News
25.03.2026 18:33 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 28 february 2026.

DJ LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 28 february 2026. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 28 february 
2026. 
25-March-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, 25 March 2026 

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER 
 
OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL 
 
AS OF 28 FEBRUARY 2026 

In accordance with articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ("Code de commerce") and 223-16 of the General 
Regulations of the French Financial markets authority ("Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers"). 

         Total number     Total number 
Date 
       of shares      of voting rights 
 
28/02/2026    6,432,372      9,918,094

About LightOn

Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                      Relations investisseurs 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Relations médias              Relations presse financière 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Nb_of_shares_28.02.2026_Released 25.03.26 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   LIGHTON 
       2 rue de la Bourse 
       75002 Paris 
       France 
E-mail:    contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:   www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:     FR0013230950 
Euronext   ALTAI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2297946 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2297946 25-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2297946&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2026 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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