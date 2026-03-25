SMX Public Limited: SMX Plastic Recycling Technology Combats Rising Prices on Everyday Consumer Goods

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is addressing one of the most immediate economic pressures facing global markets: rising and increasingly unpredictable costs of everyday goods driven by geopolitical instability and energy volatility. As oil and gas markets react to ongoing global conflict, the price of plastic-an essential input in food packaging, clothing, and consumer products-is beginning to trend upward, putting pressure on manufacturers and consumers alike. SMX technology offers a clear path forward: verified recycled plastics that help contain costs before they accelerate further.

The shift is already underway.

Energy markets are no longer behaving in predictable cycles. Instead, ongoing geopolitical disruptions and supply uncertainty are introducing sustained volatility into oil and gas pricing-the foundation of virgin plastic production. Because virgin plastic is structurally tied to these inputs, even moderate energy movements are now feeding directly into the cost of producing and packaging everyday goods.

This is not a future scenario. It is an emerging reality.

At the same time, the economics of plastic are entering a new phase. Historically, recycled plastic carried a premium due to inefficiencies in collection, contamination, and verification. But that model is beginning to break down. As energy costs rise and regulatory pressures increase, the cost gap between virgin and recycled materials is narrowing, signaling the early stages of a broader repricing across the market.

SMX is accelerating this transition.

Through its molecular marking technology, SMX embeds a permanent, invisible identifier into plastic materials, linking each batch to a secure digital record. This enables real-time verification of origin, composition, and recycled content-eliminating the uncertainty and inefficiencies that have historically driven up the cost of recycled plastic.

The impact is immediate:

Lower verification costs

Reduced contamination risk

Consistent, provable material quality

By removing friction from the system, SMX allows recycled plastic to compete more effectively on price-helping manufacturers reduce input costs and limit the need to pass increases on to consumers.

In parallel, SMX's digital and blockchain-enabled infrastructure introduces a new economic layer to the plastics market. Through its Plastic Cycle Token framework, verified recycled materials can be converted into a measurable, tradable digital asset-transforming recycling from a cost center into a value-generating activity tied to real industrial output.

This creates a dual advantage at a critical moment:

Containing cost pressure tied to volatile energy inputs

Creating new financial value from verified recycling activity

As global markets move deeper into a period of sustained uncertainty, the ability to reduce dependence on virgin plastic is becoming a strategic necessity.

SMX enables that shift.

By making recycled plastic verifiable, reliable, and economically competitive at scale, SMX provides companies with a way to manage rising input costs, protect margins, and maintain pricing discipline in an increasingly volatile world.

Because in today's market, the issue is not whether costs are rising.

It is who has the technology to keep them under control.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-plastic-recycling-technology-combats-rising-prices-on-everyd-1151500