Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7L5 | ISIN: VGG203461055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 18:42 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Group of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited Investors: TULKUBASH AND KYZYLTASH MINING ASSETS: DECLARATION FROM A GROUP OF INVESTORS

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of international investors (the "Group"), which has committed substantial capital and many years of effort to the development of the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash mining assets, issues this statement to express serious concerns regarding recent developments involving Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited ("Chaarat Gold") relating to these assets.

The Group has been a committed and constructive partner to the Kyrgyz Republic. We have shared a vision to transform Tulkubash and Kyzyltash into examples of a modern, transparent, and world-class mining industry. Our vision has always been to ensure that Kyrgyzstan's natural resources deliver long-term benefits to the Kyrgyz people through job creation, infrastructure development, and responsible growth.

The Group views the recent announcements regarding the proposed sale of Chaarat Gold's interest in these assets (the "Sale") as the culmination of a deeply concerning sequence of actions and decisions surrounding strategic assets.

The Group is profoundly concerned by the process leading up to, and including, the Sale, including the apparent disregard for the rights and interests of longstanding investors. The Group wishes to make its position clear: we will not remain silent.

The reputation of the Kyrgyz mining sector is a vital national asset. When international best practices are upheld and stakeholder rights are respected, confidence in the country's investment climate is strengthened. Any departure from these principles risks undermining that confidence.

We remain committed to supporting the growth of Kyrgyzstan's mining industry. Such growth must be underpinned by:

  • Fairness to all stakeholders;
  • Genuine partnership with local communities and the Kyrgyz state;
  • Full respect for Kyrgyz law and national sovereignty.

The Group is deploying appropriate legal resources to safeguard its rights and to protect the integrity of the Kyrgyz mining sector and international investment in Kyrgyzstan generally. We are determined to ensure these assets - and their role in the Kyrgyz economy - are treated with the respect and care they warrant.

We call for full transparency regarding the Sale, including the events leading up to it, and expect all parties to adhere strictly to their legal obligations.

We invite parties impacted by these developments, or who have an interest in the future of Tulkubash and Kyzyltash, to join us in promoting transparency, fairness, and accountability.

For further information or legal inquiries, please contact the Group's legal advisor, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP: chaarat@cgsh.com.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.