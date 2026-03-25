Strategic partnership with the creators of the HECA methodology enables Intelex to deliver the first purpose-built digital solution for operationalizing serious injury and fatality (SIF) prevention

Intelex Technologies ULC, a leading global provider of environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced a strategic partnership with Safety Function the organization behind the HECA methodology and the simultaneous launch of the Intelex HECA application. The partnership advances a shared mission to drive global adoption of the HECA methodology and eliminate Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs) worldwide.

A New Standard for SIF Prevention

Peer-reviewed research led by Dr. Matthew Hallowell, Safety Function CEO, challenges a foundational assumption in safety: that reducing minor injuries will prevent SIFs. The evidence shows the opposite. The hazards that drive low-severity injuries are fundamentally different from those that cause SIFs and improving one does not necessarily improve the other. What has been missing is a consistent, standardized way to assess whether effective controls are in place for life-threatening hazards such as work at height, energized electrical systems, suspended loads, and mobile equipment.

"What we have learned is both simple and consequential," Dr. Hallowell said. "SIFs are driven by high-energy hazards, and they are prevented with controls that are targeted, sufficient to mitigate the energy, and not dependent on perfect human performance. High-Energy Control Assessments, or HECA, quantify safety as the proportion of high-energy hazards with an effective Direct Control and translate this into a practical method for assessing performance during normal work. By evaluating controls during routine safety walks, HECA shifts safety from counting outcomes to assessing the conditions that indicate SIF risk, and Intelex's platform enables this to be applied consistently at scale, with greater standardization, visibility, and actionable insight across the organization."

Operationalizing SIF Prevention

Aligned to Safety Function's HECA methodology, the Intelex HECA application enables EHS leaders to:

Identify and systematically monitor high-energy hazards with SIF potential

Assess the effectiveness of critical controls in real time

Quantify and trend SIF risk by location, task, critical hazard, and energy source

Bring quantifiable, forward-looking data to leadership to prioritize safety investment where it matters most

Intelex's HECA application is available to customers today. To learn more, visit www.intelex.com/heca

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Tom McConnon

intelex@intelex.com