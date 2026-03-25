Lodz, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announces the upcoming listing of a new spot trading pair: BDAG/USDT. Spot trading, deposits, and withdrawals for BDAG will be available soon in March 2026.

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BlockDAG Network (BDAG)

BTCC will officially list the BDAG/USDT spot trading pair in March 2026, marking a significant milestone in BlockDAG's global market expansion and liquidity rollout.

BlockDAG is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built on Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, combining the proven security and decentralization of Proof-of-Work with enhanced scalability and high-speed transaction processing. By enabling parallel block production and sub-2 second finality, the network delivers a more efficient and environmentally optimized alternative to traditional blockchains.

With a growing ecosystem that includes staking, NFTs, decentralized trading, and cross-chain capabilities, BlockDAG is focused on lowering barriers to entry while delivering real utility. This listing further strengthens its position as a high-performance blockchain designed to support secure, accessible, and scalable transactions for a global user base.

Token Details:

Full Name: BlockDAG Network

Symbol: BDAG

Network: Layer 1 DAG Native Chain

Contract Address: 0xa4ce62BB3047E3C4aE52b7eC20c3EB10f4397AF7 (BSC)

With this upcoming listing, BTCC continues to grow its spot trading offerings, now featuring over 400 trading pairs. BTCC remains committed to expanding its suite of trading pairs from a wide range of emerging blockchain ecosystems for its global user base.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289886

Source: Pinion Partners