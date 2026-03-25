Piramal Pharma Solutions Commemorates 20th Anniversary at Morpeth Facility with Procurement of Korsch X3 Tablet Press

- The Korsch X3 is a state-of-the-art tablet press, custom-built to fit the site's needs.
- The press is equipped with full Band 5 containment, enabling the safe and contained manufacture of highly potent drug products at clinical and commercial scales.
- This positions Morpeth to support an increased demand for complex therapies.
MUMBAI, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), is proud to announce the installation of a Korsch X3 high containment tablet press at its integrated API and oral solid development and manufacturing site in Morpeth, UK. This acquisition marks a significant milestone as Morpeth celebrates its 20th anniversary, underscoring the facility's expertise and leadership in drug product manufacturing. Equipped with a specialized DryCon containment kit, the Korsch X3 is helping the site accelerate life-saving therapies to patients in need.
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