Piramal Pharma Solutions Commemorates 20th Anniversary at Morpeth Facility with Procurement of Korsch X3 Tablet Press

The Korsch X3 is a state-of-the-art tablet press, custom-built to fit the site's needs.

The press is equipped with full Band 5 containment, enabling the safe and contained manufacture of highly potent drug products at clinical and commercial scales.

This positions Morpeth to support an increased demand for complex therapies.

MUMBAI, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), is proud to announce the installation of a Korsch X3 high containment tablet press at its integrated API and oral solid development and manufacturing site in Morpeth, UK. This acquisition marks a significant milestone as Morpeth celebrates its 20th anniversary, underscoring the facility's expertise and leadership in drug product manufacturing. Equipped with a specialized DryCon containment kit, the Korsch X3 is helping the site accelerate life-saving therapies to patients in need.

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