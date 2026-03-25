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WKN: A3DSWH | ISIN: INE0DK501011 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PIRAMAL PHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PIRAMAL PHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 20:00 Uhr
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Piramal Pharma Solutions Commemorates 20th Anniversary at Morpeth Facility with Procurement of Korsch X3 Tablet Press

  • The Korsch X3 is a state-of-the-art tablet press, custom-built to fit the site's needs.
  • The press is equipped with full Band 5 containment, enabling the safe and contained manufacture of highly potent drug products at clinical and commercial scales.
  • This positions Morpeth to support an increased demand for complex therapies.

MUMBAI, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), is proud to announce the installation of a Korsch X3 high containment tablet press at its integrated API and oral solid development and manufacturing site in Morpeth, UK. This acquisition marks a significant milestone as Morpeth celebrates its 20th anniversary, underscoring the facility's expertise and leadership in drug product manufacturing. Equipped with a specialized DryCon containment kit, the Korsch X3 is helping the site accelerate life-saving therapies to patients in need.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942423/Piramal_Pharma_Solutions_Morpeth_Korsch.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942424/Peter_DeYoung_CEO_Piramal_Global_Pharma.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726186/5883712/Piramal_Pharma_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piramal-pharma-solutions-commemorates-20th-anniversary-at-morpeth-facility-with-procurement-of-korsch-x3-tablet-press-302725276.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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