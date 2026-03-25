Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, is expanding across Europe. As momentum continues, KW has awarded a new master franchise in Croatia.

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Led by Regional Operating Principal Boris Batelic, the KW franchise in Croatia is currently initializing operations.

"We're delighted to welcome KW Croatia to our global community," said William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of KW. "In every market, success follows models, and with now more than 10,000 agents across Europe, we're helping entrepreneurs turn opportunity into predictable, scalable growth."

Led by Regional Operating Principal Boris Batelic, the KW franchise in Croatia is currently initializing operations. In Q2' 2026, KW Croatia is expected to open its first market center.

An experienced transformation leader, Batelic previously served as the CEO of Croatia-based Remax Centar Nekretnina, a real estate firm with approximately 100 agents, and as the CEO of Optima Telekom, where he successfully navigated the company through a pre-bankruptcy environment.

"The Croatian real estate market needs structural change, innovation, and a model built around agents and entrepreneurs," said Batelic. "When I found KW, I found the right answer at the right time."

"Real estate is not really about properties, it's about people," said Batelic. "My vision for KW Croatia is to build a place where entrepreneurs grow their business and agents have the platform they deserve, both locally and globally."

Batelic has over 25 years of leadership experience across real estate, telecommunications, and technology, consistently driving revenue growth, cutting costs, and raising the bar on customer experience.

Croatia marks the 21st KW master franchise in Europe. The brand's other 20 regions include the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Greece, Czech Republic, Romania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Albania, Germany, Scotland, North Macedonia, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

"At my first KW Family Reunion in Atlanta, I was deeply moved by thousands of people who were genuinely excited about our start in Croatia, and offered to help without being asked," said Batelic. "That was such a strong display of culture, and I am honored to be part of the KW family."

As of February 28, KWW has more than 16,700 agents across 257 market centers (outside of the U.S. and Canada) and more than 60 regions.

KWW is exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Core criteria for new licensees begin with a qualified leadership team grounded in the Keller Williams culture; the company also strives for stability in the government, banking, and judicial systems and a higher maturity level in the real estate market.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW regions include Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Bahamas; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Cayman Islands; Colombia; Costa Rica; Croatia; Curaçao; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Delhi NCR, Egypt, India; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; El Salvador; France; Germany; Greece; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Hungary; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; North Macedonia; Panama; Paraguay; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Qatar; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Scotland; Serbia; Singapore; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Thailand; Turkiye; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; Uzbekistan; and Vietnam.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, LLC is the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count with a global network of offices and affiliated agents. The franchise is No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards affiliated agents. For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Darryl G. Frost

Director of Public Relations and Media Relations

darryl.frost@kw.com 254-466-3627