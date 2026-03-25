Tidal Wave Auto Spa Leaps into Spring with Two Grand Openings in Georgia

Fifth Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates McDonough and Villa Rica Openings with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is pleased to continue its expansion in Georgia this week with grand openings in McDonough and Villa Rica .

To celebrate and share the Tidal Wave car wash experience with the community, the brand-new McDonough and Villa Rica locations are offering twelve days of free premium car washes from March 25 to April 6. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

McDonough, GA Location : 915 Hwy 81 E, McDonough, GA 30252

Nearby Locations: McDonough - 81 West

Villa Rica, GA Location : 384 Punkintown Road, Villa Rica, GA 30180

Nearby Locations: Douglasville, GA

"We've opened ten locations in 2026, and we are excited to expand our home state footprint with the new McDonough and Villa Rica locations," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "Our home base has been in Georgia since we first began this journey over 25 years ago, and I am proud to say that we have nearly sixty Tidal Wave locations now operating in this great state. We look forward to opening an additional McDonough location later this year and continuing our growth in Georgia in the years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 314 express wash locations across the United States, including fifty-nine Georgia locations . The company will continue its expansion with additional openings planned this year in Florida , South Carolina , North Carolina , and more.

The company opened nineteen locations in 2025, and will continue its growth in the new year with grand openings in Montana , Florida , South Carolina , Virginia , Georgia, and more.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 314 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-leaps-into-spring-with-two-grand-openings-in-georgia-1151623