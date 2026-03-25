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ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 20:38 Uhr
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Jeff Trombetta: One of New York's Leading Retirement Planning Advisors Announces Free Public Seminar Series on Tax Reduction Strategies for Retirees

ALBANY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / In a new, free public seminar series titled Income Tax Reduction and Estate Tax Elimination, retirees in the Capital Region will discover how to keep more of what they have worked a lifetime to build. These complimentary educational events will address the tax-related threats that most retirees face but few fully understand.

The seminar outlines six critical challenges facing affluent retirees:

  1. Historic federal overspending

  2. Dangerous deficits and record debt

  3. Increasing taxes on the successful

  4. Persistent inflation

  5. Skyrocketing healthcare costs

  6. Stock market volatility

Financial educator, author, speaker, and retirement advisor, Jeffrey P. Trombetta, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, will show attendees strategies that may help them reduce unnecessary taxes, increase their income and create greater certainty.

"Too many hardworking families reach retirement with a solid nest egg - and then quietly lose a significant portion of it to taxes they could have reduced with the right planning," said Trombetta. "These seminars exist for one reason: to make sure people know their options before it is too late to act on them."

The briefings cover essential strategies including:

  • How to convert IRA assets to tax-free legacy wealth for beneficiaries

  • The "hidden death tax" on retirement accounts-and specific steps to eliminate it

  • How to create immediate income tax deductions while simultaneously increasing retirement income

  • How to avoid capital gains tax on highly appreciated stock, real estate, or business interests

  • Ways to generate predictable retirement income that outpaces inflation's impact

  • Strategies to redirect estate taxes to charity instead of the IRS-creating a lasting legacy

These seminars are designed for those who want to understand how tax planning strategies may help them preserve wealth for themselves, their families, and the causes they care about. Attendees are under no obligation and there is nothing to purchase.

For further information and dates, call (844)-PLAN-WISE; (844) 752-6947.

About Jeffrey P. Trombetta

Jeff Trombetta, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, is a nationally recognized financial educator, author, speaker and retirement advisor. He has counselled business owners, professionals, corporate executives and women leaders on how to preserve, protect and pass on wealth in excess of $1 billion since 1995.

Jeff holds the CIMA designation through The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, the CRPC designation from the College for Financial Planning, and the CFP designation. He is a BS graduate of the State University of New York at Binghamton with a concentration in finance.

Jeff has served as a resource to Marshall Loeb on his CBS MarketWatch personal finance column and has been a featured speaker for the Society of Financial Service Providers. He served as a past voting member of the Steering Committee and the Capital Markets Assumptions Committee at Lincoln Financial Advisors. He is a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and lives in the Albany area with his wife Marie. They have two grown children.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or service referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

Contact Information

Jeffrey P. Trombetta, CFP, CIMA, CRPC
(844)-PLAN-WISE; (844) 752-6947
Jeff@JeffTrombetta.com

SOURCE: Jeff Trombetta



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/one-of-new-yorks-leading-retirement-planning-advisors-announces-free-1151594

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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