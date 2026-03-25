Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - SERI's Champions Program recognizes organizations that voluntarily go above and beyond to advance electronics sustainability.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Across the electronics industry, organizations are increasingly taking the lead on sustainability initiatives, not because regulations require it, but because they see the value in acting. The Champions Program recognizes that shift, providing a way to formally acknowledge those who drive progress through their own business practices, partnerships, and investments.

Champions are celebrated in three categories: Promoters who lead through voluntary sustainable practices (such as including R2 in RFPs), Collaborators who partner with SERI on programs and initiatives, and Supporters who provide significant financial resources to advance the mission.

Organizations interested in becoming SERI Champions or learning more about the program can visit sustainableelectronics.org/champions.

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ABOUT SERI

SERI is a global non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in the United States with a mission to champion and drive the sustainable use, reuse, and recycling of electronics globally. SERI's numerous programs work to drive its 10/35 vision: that by 2035, 10-year lifespans will be common among electronics, and all materials will be reused at end-of-life. SERI programs include the R2 Standard for responsible electronics reuse and recycling, the eSummit, ei (electronics impact) Reporting Program, SERI's Champions Program, ReThink Awards, and IEMN (International E-Waste Management Network), among others. Learn more at sustainableelectronics.org.

Source: SERI

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289951

Source: Reportable, Inc.