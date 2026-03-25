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ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 21:02 Uhr
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Formerra Announces Transportation Surcharge to Address Ongoing Freight and Logistics Market Pressures

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, announced the implementation of a transportation surcharge to address continued cost escalation across the Americas freight and logistics market. Beginning April 1, 2026, a $350 per delivery surcharge will apply to all shipments.

The freight and logistics market continues to experience elevated costs driven by rising diesel prices, evolving regulatory requirements affecting driver availability, tighter trucking capacity, and increasing operating expenses across the logistics sector. Industry forecasts indicate these pressures will persist for the foreseeable future.

"Maintaining reliable service for our customers requires us to adapt to sustained shifts in the transportation landscape," said Tom Kelly, Formerra CEO. "This surcharge is necessary to address these industrywide cost pressures that are outside of our control while continuing to provide the high service levels customers expect from Formerra."

Customers should contact their Formerra representative for more information.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Morris
Formerra
Marketing Communications Manager
jackie.morris@formerra.com
+1 630-972-3144

SOURCE: Formerra



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/formerra-announces-transportation-surcharge-to-address-ongoing-freight-1151553

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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