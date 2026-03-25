Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE: GOR) (FSE: GOJ1) (OTC Pink: GORAF) ("Goldrea" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $600,000 with the offering of:

up to 6,818,181 flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.044 each, with each FT Unit composed of one flow-through common share and half of a non-flow-through common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of two years; and

up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.03 each, with each Unit composed of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of two years.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to finance the Company's exploration program as well as to finance general administration expenses. All securities sold under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the offering.

Goldrea has commissioned a National Instrument 43-101 compliant report about its mineral property in the "Golden Triangle" area of northwestern British Columbia. This report, which is near completion, will provide a roadmap for the Company's work programs for the next two seasons. As Goldrea's property covers an extensive area (approximately 8500 hectares, including a recently acquired mineral claim with 3500 hectares bordering Seabridge's Snip North property), certain areas will be prioritized for specific field work. Details about the upcoming work program will be provided upon publication of the technical report.

Jim Elbert, CEO, states, "Goldrea's holdings in the heart of the Golden Triangle offer a myriad of opportunities for development with multiple attractive targets. We anticipate an active presence in the region this season. Our exceptional growth over the last couple of years shows Goldrea's true valuation which is expected to be reflected in the market. We will stay on the path of developing our assets, while looking for further strategic opportunities as they arise."

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements," which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289950

Source: Goldrea Resources Corp.