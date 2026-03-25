Allied Universal Launches HELIAUS Gov, Purpose-Built for Federal and Defense Operations

AI-Powered Workforce Management Platform Delivers NIST 800-171 Compliance and 3PAO-Validated FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency on AWS GovCloud

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced HELIAUS Gov, the government-ready deployment of its award-winning HELIAUS workforce management system. Purpose-built for federal and defense operations, HELIAUS Gov delivers the same trusted HELIAUS capabilities - predictive analytics, digital post orders, geofenced activity tracking and AI-powered insights - in a compliance-segregated environment with no crossover to commercial infrastructure.

"Federal and defense agencies face some of the most demanding compliance and security requirements in the world-and they have to meet them without slowing down the mission. HELIAUS Gov was built for that reality-delivering out-of-the-box compliance alongside AI-powered workflows and predictive analytics within the proven HELIAUS framework," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal.

The trusted HELIAUS solution ensures continuity of operations, helps security officials anticipate risks and provides transparent oversight. Unique features of HELIAUS Gov include:

FIPS-validated end-to-end encryption across all data in transit and at rest

Incident-response playbooks aligned to federal reporting requirements, enabling structured triage, containment and escalation

Full data sovereignty-all data processed and stored exclusively within U.S. borders

U.S. persons-only administration, restricting platform administration to U.S. persons with verified background checks

HELIAUS Gov is compliant with NIST 800-171 and has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency as validated by an independent third-party assessment organization (3PAO), enabling accelerated Authority to Operate (ATO) and simplified handling of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

"HELIAUS Gov delivers the capability of the HELIAUS platform - AI-powered workflows, real-time guidance, predictive risk intelligence - inside a compliance-segregated environment on AWS GovCloud with no crossover to commercial infrastructure," said Mark Mullison, Allied Universal chief technology officer. "We didn't compromise on either capability or compliance. HELIAUS Gov delivers both."

HELIAUS Gov will be available for demonstration at the ISC West conference March 25-27 in Las Vegas. Stop by Allied Universal Booth #27099 or visit https://www.aus.com/security-resources/fact-sheet/heliaus-gov to learn more.

About HELIAUS

Launched in 2019, HELIAUS is Allied Universal's proprietary, award-winning, AI-powered workforce management platform. Designed to move security operations from a "detect and respond" toward a "predict and prevent" posture, HELIAUS acts as a virtual coach to front-line security professionals-helping ensure they are in the right place, at the right time, and doing the right things. The platform dynamically delivers post orders based on site conditions, uses AI to predict emerging risks, and prescribes action that drives better outcomes. Sites using HELIAUS AI realize, on average, more than a 20% reduction in security and safety incidents. For more information visit https://www.aus.com/security-services/security-professionals/ai-security-heliaus.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-launches-heliausr-gov-purpose-built-for-federal-1151484