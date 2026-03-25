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WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 18:39
5,880 Euro
+2,40 % +0,138
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5,7885,86422:14
5,7965,85421:26
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 21:36 Uhr
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Electrolux Group: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux

The Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux was held in Stockholm on March 25, 2026.

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders and others had the opportunity to follow the Annual General Meeting live via Electrolux Group's website. A recording from the Annual General Meeting of the reflections by President and CEO, Yannick Fierling, on the past year and the strategy going forward will be available on Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2026.

The Company's Income Statement and Balance Sheet and the Consolidated Income Statement and Balance Sheet for Electrolux Group were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2025. In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to not distribute any dividend for the fiscal year 2025 and that available funds will be carried forward in the new accounts.

The Annual General Meeting adopted remuneration to the Board in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Yannick Fierling, Geert Follens, Petra Hedengran, Ulla Litzén, Torbjörn Lööf, Daniel Nodhäll, Karin Overbeck and Michael Rauterkus were re-elected as Directors of the Board, and Lena Glader and Anko van der Werff were elected as new Directors of the Board, for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. Torbjörn Lööf was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027 and fee to the auditor will be paid as incurred.

The Board of Director's Remuneration Report for the financial year 2025 was approved.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve to transfer own shares on account of company acquisitions and to cover costs that may arise as a result of the previously adopted share program 2024. These authorizations are effective during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2027.

The Board's proposal for a performance based, long-term share program for 2026 was approved. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the company's expected financial exposure of the program shall be hedged by the company entering into an equity swap agreement with a third party.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the Annual General Meeting are available at Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2026.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/bulletin-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-ab-electrolux,c4326839

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4326839/4006286.pdf

Bulletin from AB Electrolux AGM 2026 Eng - 2026-03-25

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulletin-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-ab-electrolux-302725360.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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