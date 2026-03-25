Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies News Release

Company Announces 2025 Earnings Results

EASTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT) ("Paragon" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, reported its results for the year ended December 31, 2025, on March 24, 2026.

Paragon Technologies, Inc.'s Consolidated Statement of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024, and 2023 are summarized below. For further details on our results, shareholders should carefully review our annual report, which can be found at www.pgntgroup.com.

Analysis of Results and General Business Commentary:

Revenues in 2025 increased by approximately 13% over the previous year due to continued strong sales growth in our distribution operations and overall efforts to realign expenses with our daily operating needs.

"Paragon's operating loss of $1.05 million in 2025 is inclusive of all final legal fees and other costs and expenses related to the governance and shareholder disenfranchisement matters adopted by prior directors, including settlement expenses we incurred last month. Those costs were meaningful, but they were necessary to clear the way and remove distractions that were getting in the way of running the business and allow Paragon to move forward quickly and prudently without the risk of greater financial liability," stated Sham Gad, CEO of Paragon Technologies. "If you set those one-time costs aside, Paragon would have been close to breakeven or slightly profitable, a testament to the underlying resiliency of Paragon and the progress the team has made in a relatively short period of time. That period is now firmly behind us, and we are taking the steps needed to get the Company back on track and believe 2026 will reflect those efforts. We look forward to providing more details in the Company's annual letter to stockholders."

In 2018 newly issued accounting rules required that all companies record any unrealized losses or gains from equity investments in the income statement.

Paragon's investment gains or losses reflect realized gains or losses in the company's investment portfolio.

Paragon utilizes pre-tax operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its analysis of financial results. Paragon Technologies defines pre-tax operating earnings outside of the investment gains/losses of the Company.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate and investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, financial condition and performance and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, those related to: general economic conditions, including those in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to expand its revenue streams; technological changes in the Company's industry; the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers; decreased demand for the Company's products and services and the Company's ability to retain or replace its significant customers; factors affecting the capital markets and share prices generally; economic and political risks of selling products in foreign countries, including risks of non-compliance with U.S. and foreign laws and regulations; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; and the Company's ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms or at all. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can management assess the impact of all such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

For further information, contact the company at ir@pgntgroup.com

SOURCE: Paragon Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/paragon-technologies-news-release-1151618