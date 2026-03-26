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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 03:06 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 Global South Financiers Forum held in Beijing

Addressing the main forum, President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua said Xinhua is committed to amplifying the voice of the Global South and documenting its dynamic development.

He added that the agency will leverage its all-media network and global presence to promote deeper financial cooperation among Global South countries and contribute solutions to building a new global financial governance order.

Sun Shuo, vice mayor of Beijing, said the financial sector is a pillar of the city's economy. He noted that Beijing will remain committed to high-standard opening up and expand financial cooperation with Global South countries, with efforts focused on improving the business environment, strengthening sci-tech and financial integration, advancing green finance cooperation, and promoting higher-standard financial opening up.

Lu Lei, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said the central bank encourages financial institutions to carry out green and low-carbon investment in countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

He added that the central bank stands ready to work with all parties to advance high-quality development of green finance and guide capital toward green and low-carbon sectors.

Li Hongyan, deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said the restructuring of the global green industry presents win-win opportunities for China and other Global South countries.

Through high-standard financial opening up, China will deepen cooperation with other Global South countries in green industries, share opportunities and contribute to global sustainable development, Li said.

Erwin Ramirez, Nicaragua's minister of development, industry and trade, and Shahin Mahmudzada, executive director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, also addressed the forum. The two-day event is hosted by Xinhua.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349905.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942816/cbc80f1c51cc43348d42cb215df07764.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2026-global-south-financiers-forum-held-in-beijing-302725553.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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