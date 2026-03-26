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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 03:54 Uhr
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CCTV+: Blossoming cherry trees draw tourists from far and wide to east China city

"I come here every year to see the cherry blossoms. I feel like the flowers bloom exceptionally well here," said a visitor.

The cherry blossom viewing season at the tourist attraction will continue until mid-April.

As well as cherry blossoms, the scenic area currently abounds with tulips, February orchids, hydrangeas, and pink muhly grass. The area is planted with flowers that will bloom in every season, making it a year-round horticultural attraction.

For this year's blossom season, a fair has been launched at the site with over 100 stalls offering visitors culinary delights, cultural and creative products, and intangible cultural heritage experiences, many of them flower-themed.

"This time, we've introduced some cherry blossom-themed bakery products, such as cherry blossom cookies, biscuits, and mung bean cakes. The items we brought in this morning have been largely sold out, and new suppliers are on the way," said one stall owner.

To promote the integration of culture and tourism, the Pinghu Economic Development Zone established the Lingyingge Cultural and Creative Gallery last year, which is celebrating its first anniversary this year.

The gallery features over 40 cultural and creative souvenirs and more than 100 industrial tourism products, transforming local culture and traditions into tangible products and souvenirs that visitors can take home.

On Saturday, a fashion design center in the economic development zone officially opened its doors, putting its down jackets, luggage and children's strollers on public display for the first time.

On Sunday night, a grand ceremony for the cherry blossom cultural tourism season, including a music awards ceremony and a 700-drone light show, was held, furthering showcasing the charm of Pinghu City.

"By taking advantage of the cherry blossom cultural and tourism season, we aim to offer visitors more than just beautiful scenery -- we want them to take away memorable experiences and products. Our goal is to turn foot traffic into lasting engagement, and transform picturesque landscapes into a thriving cultural economy," said Chen Zehao, deputy director of the Pinghu Economic Development Zone Management Committee.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940949/581e347b_a93d_4ef7_bf2d_797f62129932.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-blossoming-cherry-trees-draw-tourists-from-far-and-wide-to-east-china-city-302725578.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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