Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - A compelling new voice is preparing to step onto the music scene. Jacob Wilder, an emerging singer-songwriter with a gift for emotional storytelling, will release his debut single, Static in the Silence, on April 10, 2026, on all platforms. The release introduces listeners to an artist whose music is rooted in honesty, introspection, and deeply personal songwriting.





Photo credit: Jacob Wilder, used with permission.

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Wilder represents a new generation of independent artists who prioritize authenticity above all else. Writing all of his songs himself, he crafts music that reflects his inner thoughts and emotional experiences with striking sincerity. His upcoming single, Static in the Silence, showcases this talent, blending reflective lyrics with a raw emotional tone that allows listeners to connect with the vulnerability at the center of his work.

Industry attention first came when Wilder was discovered online by music agent Kia Illulian, who was immediately drawn to the sincerity and originality of his songwriting. Soon after, Illulian attended one of Wilder's early live performances at a small bar in Austin, Texas, where the intimate setting and stripped-down performance confirmed what the recordings had suggested: Wilder possesses a natural ability to translate emotion into song.

Photo credit: Jacob Wilder, used with permission.

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With Static in the Silence, Wilder takes his first major step into the wider music landscape. The single highlights not only his songwriting ability but also his commitment to creating music that feels genuine rather than manufactured.

Despite the growing attention, Wilder remains focused on keeping his life simple and grounded. Rather than chasing fame, he hopes to build a career where the music stands on its own.

"I want the songs to speak for themselves," Wilder says. "If people connect with the emotions in the music, that's what matters most." As anticipation builds ahead of the April 10 release, Jacob Wilder is positioning himself as an artist to watch, one whose quiet authenticity and emotional depth could quickly resonate with listeners looking for something real.

About Jacob Wilder

Photo credit: Jacob Wilder, used with permission.

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Jacob Wilder is a singer-songwriter and emerging recording artist known for his introspective writing and emotionally driven sound. Writing all of his own music, Wilder focuses on creating songs that translate personal experiences into honest storytelling. His debut single, Static in the Silence, will be released on April 10, 2026.

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Source: Hexa PR Wire