air up Expands UK Retail Footprint Within its 1,000 Stores as Challenger Hydration Brand Scales Beyond D2C

The scent-based hydration brand is a multi million UK business, with the UK market rivaling France as its second largest globally.

LONDON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- air up is deepening its UK retail expansion with new and extended listings in Boots and Sainsburys. The rollout marks a significant milestone in the company's UK growth strategy, as it shifts from a direct-to-consumer disruptor into a scaled retail player while maintaining a distinctly differentiated approach to category growth.

The UK has become one of air up's most strategically important markets; the expansion reflects the effectiveness of a strategy combining behavioural change with product innovation. Simon Nüesch, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at air up, even says they have decided to launch a major innovation in the UK market in 2027 and have already locked down a strategic launch partner to make the vision more accessible to everyone.

air up's presence in over 1,000 Boots & Sainsbury stores represent a deliberate step into high-frequency retail environments. Boots has doubled its in-store footprint, with the brand now spanning two shelves across 610 locations, while Sainsbury's has expanded listings across approximately 400 stores. The dual-channel expansion reflects a strategy bridging health and beauty with everyday grocery.

For the first time, air up is introducing its new Tumbler and additional pod flavours (Lemon, Cherry Cola and a Candy Variety Pack) directly into physical retail, extending its offer beyond the original bottle format into more everyday use cases such as home, office and on-the-go hydration. The Tumbler, priced at £29.99, introduces an insulated format, while the Big Click bottle, priced at £34.99, is designed for higher-volume hydration and more active lifestyles.

Rather than competing on price or volume within saturated beverage aisles, air up is building a modular product ecosystem encouraging repeat usage through hardware and consumables, closer in structure to a platform model than a traditional FMCG product. This approach supports both customer retention and retail differentiation, particularly as consumer expectations move towards experience-led consumption.

With more than 2 million customers globally and increasing adoption among adult consumers, air up is moving beyond early adopters into mainstream usage. As demand continues to rise for alternatives to sugary beverages, air up is building out a broader total hydration solution across the UK retail landscape, not competing within existing categories but redefining them.

https://shop.air-up.com/gb/en/campaign/spring

Media contact: Eva Totterdill, eva.t@group42.co.uk

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