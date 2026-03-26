CLOU Electronics Co., Ltd.: CLOU Unveils Aqua-C3.0 Ultra High-Density Energy Storage System at Solar & Storage Live Africa

Featuring 587 Ah cells, Aqua-C3.0 Ultra is available in two configurations-DC/AC All-In-One version and DC version. This product series features CLOU's 3rd-generation pack design, reducing components by 30% compared to the previous generation. The DC version achieves an industry-leading energy density of 535 kWh/m². The DC/AC All-In-One version incorporates CLOU's second-generation SiC string PCS, cutting inverter volume by 50%. With a system energy density of 480 kWh/m², both specifications represent industry-leading benchmarks.

Compared to 20-foot containerized systems of 5MWh, 6.251MWh, and 7MWh+, the product achieves the optimal balance of capacity, dimensions, and weight. Its design accommodates most global port lifting operations and overland transport requirements. This translates to a 11% to 46% reduction in per-Wh overall transportation costs.

Utilizing a fully liquid-cooled solution that covers the battery compartment, electrical compartment, and built-in PCS, the system ensures efficient operation across an extended temperature range of -30°C to 50°C (55? optional).

The product has also established a multi-layer protection system covering "early thermal runaway warning, fire suppression, and explosion prevention", meeting stringent international fire safety design standards, including UL 9540A and NFPA 69.

In structural and protective safety, the solution complies with the rigorous seismic design requirements of IEEE 693. It achieves the highest corrosion resistance rating of C5-M and an IP55 protection rating.

The product is equipped with CLOU's Version 7.0 BMS, featuring high-precision data acquisition and 0.5A active balancing capabilities. This enables AI-powered cell health pre-diagnosis and early fault warnings.

The DC/AC All-In-One version incorporates grid-forming SiC PCS technology, cutting on-site installation and commissioning time by 50%. It supports essential grid-forming functions including primary frequency regulation, inertia response, black start, and wide-band oscillation suppression.

CLOU has successfully delivered projects across Rwanda, Cape Verde, Zimbabwe, and beyond. The Rwanda project, commissioned as early as 2018, marked an early milestone in the company's strategic expansion across the continent. As Africa accelerates its energy transition, demand grows for secure, flexible, and efficient energy storage solutions. CLOU's launch of new storage products at a premier African energy exhibition directly addresses this need while reinforcing its market commitment.

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