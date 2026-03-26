MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation: MiTAC Computing leads with AI-ready, OCP-compliant and liquid cooling innovations at CloudFest 2026

MiTAC Computing will also present an on-stage case study with cloud service provider Qarnot, showcasing a deployment that advances sustainable high-performance computing in France across industries including aerospace, automotive, energy, and banking.

GPU-accelerated Solutions for the AI Era

MiTAC G4520G6 - A flexible server platform designed for cloud infrastructure and traditional HPC workloads. Powered by the latest Intel Xeon 6 processors, it delivers improved performance per watt for high-density and scalable environments. The platform supports up to 8 double-width PCIe Gen5 GPUs, enabling powerful acceleration for AI training, inference, and HPC workloads.

Xeon 6 processors, it delivers improved performance per watt for high-density and scalable environments. The platform supports up to 8 double-width PCIe Gen5 GPUs, enabling powerful acceleration for AI training, inference, and HPC workloads. MiTAC HG68-B8016 - A multi-node platform designed for cloud gaming and compute-intensive workloads. It integrates five single-socket nodes powered by AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, each supporting DDR5-5600 memory and NVMe storage to optimize efficiency for cloud-native deployments.

MiTAC TN85-B8261 - A dual-socket GPU server supporting up to four dual-slot GPUs. With 24 DDR5-6400 RDIMM slots and tool-less NVMe storage carriers, it delivers the throughput and flexibility required for deep learning and HPC environments.

OCP-compliant Solutions for Scalable Enterprise Workloads

MiTAC C2810Z5 - An OCP-compliant server that supports AMD EPYC 9005/9004 processors and offers flexible E1.S and U.2 NVMe storage configurations, optimized thermal design, and support for dense ORv3 deployments.

MiTAC C2811Z5 - An OCP, multi-node server built for high-density compute environments. Powered by AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors, it supports 12 DDR5-6400 memory slots (up to 3TB per node) and NVMe E1.S storage, enabling stable performance for demanding HPC workloads such as scientific simulations and weather modeling.

MiTAC R2520G6 - An enterprise server equipped with dual Intel Xeon 6 processors, up to 32 DDR5-6400 RDIMMs, and scalable NVMe U.2 storage supporting up to 24 drives. The platform adopts an OCP-style modular architecture for networking, management, and high-bandwidth I/O, enabling hyperscale-like flexibility, simplified upgrades, and improved throughput for data storage, analytics, and AI data preprocessing.

MiTAC M2810Z5 - A cloud computing-optimized enterprise server designed for high-performance I/O workloads, enabling high bandwidth and fast data access for large databases and transactional applications. The platform adopts OCP-aligned networking and storage architecture, including OCP NIC 3.0 and E1.S NVMe, combined with a multi-node hyperscale design to deliver high compute density, flexible networking upgrades, and improved serviceability for cloud data centers.

Precision Liquid Cooling for the Heaviest Compute Demands

Optimized for large-scale AI training workloads, the MR1100 series high-density 48U EIA liquid-cooled rack delivers sustained throughput and low latency. It integrates the latest AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs-up to eight per node-and AMD EPYC 9005 Series CPUs with a massive 6TB memory capacity per unit. Supporting a total of 64 to 256 GPUs, this solution leverages cold-plate cooling and AMD Pensando Pollara 400 AI NICs to provide non-throttled performance on a high-speed 400/800 Gb/s network fabric.

MiTAC solutions are also featured at BoothH14 in partnership with ScaleUp Technologies and BoothsG15 & Z47 in partnership with ASBIS Enterprises.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality-across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels-fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level set MiTAC Computing apart in the industry.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities-from R&D and manufacturing to global support-MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology as well as its hardware and software integrated solutions-empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

Visit www.mitaccomputing.com

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