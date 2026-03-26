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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 07:36 Uhr
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Moving Tech Innovations (MTI): Dutch Firm Automicle Acquired by India's Moving Tech to Roll Out Zero-Commission, Open Mobility Platforms Across Europe

AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving Tech Innovations (MTI), operator of the world's largest open infrastructure for shared mobility, today announced the acquisition of Netherlands-based Automicle Holding BV, marking its formal entry into Europe. MTI powers leading open mobility platforms including Namma Yatri, Bharat Taxi, and Chennai One. Together, the two organisations aim to advance locally owned, open mobility systems across Europe.

Across the region, cities are rethinking how mobility systems are designed and governed, prioritising openness, sustainability, integration across modes, and long-term sovereignty on data and policies. Affordable and inclusive mobility is now central to urban innovation and strategy. Automicle was founded to address these needs, developing digital parking and public mobility solutions rooted in European regulatory expertise and close collaboration with local stakeholders.

MTI brings to Europe a proven, population-scale mobility stack that has completed over 150 million trips and enabled more than €250 million in driver earnings without commissions. Built as digital public infrastructure, it delivers customisable, end-to-end solutions across ride-hailing, micro-mobility, parking, integrated public transport, and assisted services such as ambulances and senior transport. Fully compliant with GDPR, data localisation, and local ownership requirements, the platform enables European cities to deploy reliable and affordable mobility systems with confidence.

Jef Heyse and Mohit Mishra, Co-founders of Automicle, said: "This is a significant step for Automicle and for European mobility. By combining our European expertise with MTI's proven infrastructure, we are accelerating the deployment of locally governed systems that deliver measurable impact at scale, while staying aligned with European values and governance."

Magizhan and Shan MS, Co-founders of Moving Tech Innovations, added: "Europe and India are converging around a shared belief - that digital infrastructure works best when it is open, accountable, and built in partnership with cities and communities. Together, we can help build systems that are reliable, affordable, and designed for the long term."

Both organisations are built on open protocols, including Beckn Protocol and TOMP API standards, enabling seamless integration across operators and services while avoiding vendor lock-in. Advanced deployment discussions are underway across multiple European countries as cities seek future-ready mobility solutions grounded in open standards, local ownership, and long-term sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942093/Automicle_Co_Founders.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dutch-firm-automicle-acquired-by-indias-moving-tech-to-roll-out-zero-commission-open-mobility-platforms-across-europe-302725108.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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