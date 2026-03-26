QumulusAI and vCluster Partner to Accelerate Enterprise AI Development and Launch AI Infrastructure Lab

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / QumulusAI, a provider of GPU-powered cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence, today announced a partnership with vCluster, creators of virtual Kubernetes cluster technology, to enable developers to quickly and cost effectively create secure, isolated Kubernetes environments for AI development.

The companies have also established the vCluster AI Lab, a new environment that enables vCluster to accelerate product innovation for the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem. The AI Lab runs on QumulusAI's distributed GPU infrastructure, providing the vCluster team with direct access to scalable GPU resources that enable vCluster engineers to rapidly prototype new product features, experiment with emerging AI workloads, and refine orchestration capabilities as GPU architectures and AI frameworks continue to evolve.

With the rapid adoption of generative AI, enterprise development teams face a familiar dilemma. They must choose between waiting weeks to provision dedicated infrastructure, or piling teams into shared Kubernetes environments with no real isolation, creating security, governance, and resource contention problems. The result is delayed projects and GPU capacity that sits underutilized while teams wait for access. What organizations need is a way to instantly provision secure, isolated Kubernetes environments on top of existing GPU infrastructure, giving each team dedicated access without the overhead of standing up entirely separate clusters.

Through the partnership, QumulusAI will offer a managed Kubernetes solution powered by vCluster technology, enabling enterprises and AI developers to deploy isolated Kubernetes environments on shared GPU infrastructure. The solution enables AI development at hyperspeed by allowing teams to rapidly spin up development, testing, and production environments without duplicating infrastructure while maintaining secure separation and optimal utilization of GPU resources at scale.

The environments run on QumulusAI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell based B300 and RTXPRO 6000 platform, designed to support modern AI training, inference, and experimentation workloads.

"AI teams need infrastructure that moves as fast as their ideas," said Ryan DiRocco, CTO of QumulusAI. "By combining vCluster's trusted Kubernetes virtualization technology with QumulusAI's distributed GPU cloud, organizations can spin up isolated environments in minutes and begin building quickly. This partnership gives enterprises the flexibility, access, and speed required to move AI from experimentation to production."

"AI infrastructure is evolving at an extraordinary pace, and platform tooling must evolve with it," said Lukas Gentele, CEO of vCluster. "Our new AI Lab, powered by QumulusAI infrastructure, gives us the ability to test new ideas quickly and ensure our platform is ready for the next generation of AI workloads. At the same time, customers benefit from enterprise-grade Kubernetes environments optimized for GPU-accelerated development."

"This partnership reflects a broader shift in the market toward more flexible and efficient AI infrastructure models," said Steven Dickens, CEO and Principal Analyst, HyperFRAME Research. "The ability to rapidly spin up isolated environments on shared GPU resources addresses a real gap for enterprises trying to move from experimentation into production."

About vCluster

vCluster Labs is the leading platform for operating GPU infrastructure, enabling AI cloud providers to deliver a hyperscaler-like experience to their customers and AI factories to build the same experience for their internal teams. Its technology delivers the full operational stack operators need to run their GPU data centers - managed Kubernetes, fast isolated tenant provisioning, and automated node provisioning and lifecycle management - enabling them to accelerate time to value, reduce operational burden, and maximize the ROI of every GPU. Trusted by fast-growing AI cloud providers and NVIDIA Cloud Partners, with an NVIDIA-validated reference architecture for DGX systems, vCluster helps operators turn GPU hardware into scalable AI factories. Outside of AI infrastructure, enterprises including FICO, GoFundMe, and Aussie Broadband use vCluster to deliver consistent, self-service Kubernetes platforms across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Learn more at www.vcluster.com.

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company focused on delivering a distributed AI cloud by innovating around power, data center, and GPU-based cloud services. The company delivers access to high-performance computing with enhanced cost control, reliability, and flexibility. Machine learning teams, AI startups, research institutions, and growing enterprises can now scale their AI training and inference workloads quickly and cost effectively. For more information, https://www.qumulusai.com.

Press: media@qumulusai.com

Investors: investors@qumulusai.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, and on information available to QumulusAI as of the date hereof. QumulusAI's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied herein, due to risks and uncertainties associated with its business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding QumulusAI's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will" and "would" or words of similar import. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated results of QumulusAI's partnership with vCluster, QumulusAI's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. QumulusAI expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect any change in QumulusAI's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based in respect of its business, the strategic partnership or otherwise.

SOURCE: QumulusAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qumulusai-and-vcluster-partner-to-accelerate-enterprise-ai-develo-1152157