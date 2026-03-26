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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS ELITE DUO X Now Available Featuring CQDIMM Leading Z890 Plus Series

Highlighting the CQDIMM and GIGABYTE's exclusive D5 DUO X Technology, the Z890 AORUS ELITE DUO X and Z890M FORCE DUO X WIFI7 models are engineered to achieve uncompromising performance without tradeoffs between memory capacity and speed, enabling full 256GB capacity with two 128GB CQDIMM modules. To ensure stable high-frequency operation, D5 DUO X Technology integrates an optimized motherboard circuit design that reduces memory channel loading and enhances signal integrity, alongside advanced BIOS tuning that intelligently manages timing, signal synchronization, and voltage management.

GIGABYTE also introduces Ultra Turbo Mode to boost performance across the Z890 Plus series. This BIOS-level enhancement boosts CPU performance by up to 40% and overclocks DDR5 memory up to 10266 MT/s with a single click. Ultra Turbo Mode offers multiple presets tailored for different performance needs. Intel 200S Boost is enabled by default to provide instant gaming improvements. Turbo Mode further optimizes core behavior and memory performance to unlock higher FPS, while Extreme Mode pushes the system to its limits for maximum performance in demanding gaming scenarios.

Beyond uncompromising performance, GIGABYTE enhances the Z890 Plus series with improved durability and user-focused refinements. A reinforced UD base plate increases structural rigidity while providing added protection during installation to help prevent accidental damage. To further streamline the build and setup experience, DriverBIOS, featuring a pre-installed Wi-Fi driver, enables instant network connectivity on first boot. The Rear EZ-Button also provides convenient access for system building, troubleshooting, and maintenance with a clean front-panel aesthetic. Combined with GIGABYTE's EZ-DIY innovations, the Z890 Plus series delivers a more convenient and builder-friendly experience from start to finish.

To accelerate ecosystem adoption and ensure broad compatibility, GIGABYTE also collaborates closely with leading memory partners, including ADATA, TeamGroup, V-color, and other major memory brands. The Z890 Plus series motherboards are available in ELITE, EAGLE, and FORCE models, catering to both mainstream gamers and performance-focused users. For more information, please visit GIGABYTE official website and check product availability with local retailers and e-tailers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941031/Z890_AORUS_PLUS_Available_1280x720.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-z890-aorus-elite-duo-x-now-available-featuring-cqdimm-leading-z890-plus-series-302724220.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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