Royce Global Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of Feb 28, 2026

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
- A closed-end fund that invests in global equities using a disciplined value approach
- Average weekly trading volume of approximately 121,009 shares
- Fund's adviser has more than 50 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience
CLOSING PRICES AS OF 02/28/26
NAV
17.02
MKT
14.43
AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN AS OF 02/28/26
NAV (%)
MKT (%)
One-Month*
4.16
-0.96
Year to Date*
11.68
10.07
One-Year
37.18
34.71
Three-Year
18.60
18.21
Five-Year
8.39
7.01
10-Year
12.11
12.50
*Not Annualized
Important Performance and Expense Information
All performance information reflects past performance, is presented on a total return basis, and reflects the reinvestment of distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Returns as of the most recent month-end may be obtained at www.royceinvest.com. The market price of the Fund's shares will fluctuate, so that shares may be worth more or less than their original cost when sold.
The Fund invests primarily in securities of small-cap and mid-cap companies, which may involve considerably more risk than investing in larger-cap companies. The Fund's broadly diversified portfolio does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its net assets in foreign securities, which may involve political, economic, currency and other risks not encountered in U.S. investments.
PORTFOLIO DIAGNOSTICS
Average Market Cap1
$4188.0M
Weighted Average P/E2
25.6x
Weighted Average P/B2
3.5x
Net Assets
$111.7M
1Geometric Average: This weighted calculation uses each portfolio holding's market cap in a way designed to not skew the effect of very large or
2 Harmonic Average : This weighted calculation evaluates a portfolio as if it were a single stock and measures it overall. It compares the total market
The Price-Earnings, or P/E, ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its trailing 12-month earnings-per-share (EPS). The Fund's P/E ratio calculation excludes companies with zero or negative earnings (11% of portfolio holdings as of 02/28/26). The Price-to-Book, or P/B,
The Price-to-Book, or P/B, Ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its book value per share.
Portfolio Composition
TOP 10 POSITIONS
% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
5.9
Sprott
5.2
Alamos Gold Cl. A
4.3
Protector Forsikring
3.2
APi Group
2.5
Stadio Holdings
2.3
Littelfuse
2.3
Phoenix Financial
2.2
Nova
2.0
SEI Investments
1.8
TOP FIVE SECTORS
% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO
Financials
29.8
Industrials
27.1
Materials
12.7
Information Technology
12.5
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5.0
Recent Developments
The investment goal of Royce Global Trust is long-term growth of capital. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock, and at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries outside of the United States. Royce & Associates, LP manages the Fund.
Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Global Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRGTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.royceinvest.com.
An investor in Royce Global Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, charges, and expenses carefully before purchasing shares of the Fund's common stock.
Important Disclosure Information
Closed-End Funds are registered investment companies whose shares of common stock may trade at a discount to their net asset value. Shares of each Fund's common stock are also subject to the market risks of investing in the underlying portfolio securities held by the Fund. Royce Fund Services, LLC. ("RFS") is a member of FINRA and has filed this material with FINRA on behalf of each Fund. RFS does not serve as a distributor or as an underwriter to the closed-end funds.
SOURCE Royce Global Trust